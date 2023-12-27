Cricket
Shanto proud of team after another historic win in NZ

Star Sports Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 04:40 PM
Liton Das
Bangladesh's Liton Das (C) shakes hands with New Zealand's James Neesham (L) after Bangladesh's victory in the first Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier on December 27, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was all praises for his team after they pulled off their maiden Twenty20 win over New Zealand in New Zealand in the first match of the three-match series in Napier today.

"Really excited and really proud with the way we played today," Shanto said immediately after his side won the match by five wickets.

The bowlers set up the win for the Tigers, with pacer Shoriful Islam, 3-26, and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, 3-14, bowling exceedingly well in the first few overs which helped restrict the Kiwis to 134-9.

Shanto credited his bowlers for adapting to the condition and executing their plans.

"It's really important that they learn quickly. With the new ball, Shoriful, Sakib bowled really well. Sheikh Mahedi, in these conditions, bowled really well."

Liton Das' unbeaten 42 and a handy 19 from player-of-the-match Mahedi helped them win the match with eight balls to spare.

Shanto, who had earlier led Bangladesh to their first ODI win over the Kiwis in New Zealand last week at the same ground, now wants his team to focus on the next two games where they have a chance to seal their maiden series win in the country.

"The boys are really confident now. But we have to plan for the next T20 and I hope everyone will do their jobs"

 

