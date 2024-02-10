Shakib enters 7,000 runs club in T20s

Shakib Al Hasan became the second Bangladeshi after Tamim Iqbal to score seven thousand runs in Twenty20 cricket as the star cricketer reached the feat while batting for Rangpur Riders against Chattogram Challengers in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game in Mirpur today.

Shakib, who was eight runs short of the feat before the match, entered the seven thousand club in 387 innings, hitting 29 fifties with a highest score of 89 along the way.

The 36-year-old took his tally to 7,019 before getting caught behind off Salahuddin Sakil for 27 off 16 balls.

Tamim, on the other hand, has played 254 innings for his 7386 runs in T20s, 133 innings less than Shakib.

Among the Bangladeshi batters, Mushfiqur Rahim is in third place with 5619 runs in 246 innings and Mahmudullah is behind him with 5576 runs in 280 innings.

Shakib is the leading run getter for Bangladesh in T20Is with 2382 runs in 116 innings at an average of 23.82 with 12 fifties and a best score of 84.

Most runs in T20s among Bangladesh batters:

Tamim Iqbal - 7386 (254 inns)

Shakib Al Hasan - 7019 (387 inns)

Mushfiqur Rahim - 5619 (246 inns)

Mahmudullah - 5576 (280 inns)

Liton Das - 4273 (188 inns)