Afghanistan's T20 World Cup journey and Bangladeshis' reactions

Most of us woke up today to learn about Afghanistan's daunting defeat against South Africa in a semi-final match of the T20 World Cup. Be that as it may, the cricketing world is abuzz with Afghanistan's surprise journey — that they have made it this far — to the coveted semi-finals round.

A nation battling immense challenges, they've captured hearts with their story. For Bangladesh, a cricket-crazed nation that made its debut in World Cup long before Afghanistan, their success inspires and perhaps stings a little at the same time?

We took to the people around to hear what everyday Bangladeshis have to say about Afghanistan's feat and how it reflects on our own national team.

"A war-stricken country, they have progressed in the world of sports and this time, towards leadership. Afghanistan played semi-finals where cricket giants like Australia and Pakistan couldn't make it. Not only is it incredibly inspiring, it proves that if you work hard, success will come one day. Best of luck to Afghanistan cricket team." — Tareq Mahmud, Process Executive Laboratory, KAFCO

"Afghanistan's story is amazing. A small nation, a war-torn country, reaching the World Cup semi-finals? This should be a huge motivation for us to chase our dreams no matter what. Bangladesh needs to take a lesson. We have the talent, but something's missing. Maybe that fighting spirit? All the very best to Afghanistan!" — Anika Ibnat, undergraduate student

"There is no doubt that Afghanistan has pretty much done the impossible. Unfortunately, being a Bangladeshi cricket fan, I don't know whether to be inspired only or be sad of the fact that despite playing international cricket for so many years, our team has yet to bring home an achievement like this." — Faraan Muhammad, Business Analyst, Lanka Bangla

"As from a fellow Muslim nation, I'm so proud of Afghanistan! They've shown the world what we can do. Makes me sad that Bangladesh, with all our resources and support, couldn't get there. We need to invest more in cricket at the grassroots level and find fresh talent. More Afghanistans need to rise!" — Rafiq, Street Vendor

"For me, I love it when an underdog surprises the world. That is exactly what Afghanistan had done. The Bangladesh team needs to take a page out of their book." — Raad, Cricket Enthusiast