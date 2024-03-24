Cricket
Bangladesh bat first in second ODI against Australia

Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the second of the three-match ODI series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The Tigresses lost the first match by 118 runs on Thursday and need to win this contest to stay alive in the series.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fahima intends to rely on strength to stifle Aussies

Both sides remained unchanged from the first ODI. 

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana Joty (c)†, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun 

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c)†, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Megan Schutt 

 

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs AustraliaNigar Sultana Joty
