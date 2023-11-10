Umpires should take the call instead of the players: Hathurusingha

Despite almost a week gone past after the controversial timed out decision of Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Matthews against Bangladesh at Delhi, the war of words still continue over social media platforms.

After expressing anger and dissatisfaction over Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's dignity and sportsmanship during the post-match press conference following the three-wicket loss, Matthews continued to slam the decision on social media.

Ahead of Bangladesh's game against Australia in Pune on Friday Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha was aksed whether he wants to express his opinion on the timed-out saga. The Sri Lankan said that such a decision should be taken by the umpire rather than the players to avoid controversy.

"I don't think it's going to stop here, whatever I say. Only thing I can say here is it's one of the modes of dismissal. It was an addition, a recent one into the conditions of play. I think it's the sixth edition or the fifth edition of playing conditions.

"And my only thing is to keep all this, I don't know whether this is going to stop, but I think my suggestion is to leave it to the umpires to decide. If you read the law, it says timed out. I don't think it should be left to the players to appeal and all that. Everybody has a different opinion regarding both sides. So that's all I can say at the moment," said Hathurusingha.

It will be interesting to see whether the war of words would eventually come to an end over the historical timed out incident but the rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will reach a new level whenever the two sides face each other next.