Sri Lanka pull off ‘timed-out’ celebration after series win 

The Sri Lanka team pulled off a 'timed-out' celebration following their 28-run series-winning victory against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The visitors celebrated by pointing their fingers on their wrists referring to Angelo Matthews' timed-out dismissal against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup in India. Bangladesh-Sri Lanka encounters have brought out feisty contests in the recent past and tensions spilled over on Saturday as well when Towhid Hridoy got into an altercation with the Sri Lanka team after his dismissal. Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam brought the incident back to the fore when he celebrated by pointing towards his wrist after dismissing Avishka Fernando in the first T20I on Monday.

Photos: Firoz Ahmed.