Bangladesh to bat first against Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in their ICC World Cup fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Bangladesh in absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan will be led by vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The Tigers made two changes as they brought in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan in place of pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam, while Australia left out Glenn Maxwell and brought in Steven Smith and Sean Abbott.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman,

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood