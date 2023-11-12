Tigers return from India

Mehedi Hasan Miraz comes out of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning following the team's arrival. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Bangladesh cricket team returned from India this morning following a disappointing World Cup campaign, where they lost seven of their nine matches.

The Tigers returned from Pune on a special chartered flight of ICC, landing in Dhaka at 10am.

Shakib Al Hasan, the team's captain, had already returned ahead of the last match due to an injury.

All the other members of the team returned on the same flight, even though the coaching staff did not return with the team.

Some of the members of the coaching staff, including pace bowling coach Allan Donald and computer analyst Srinivas, have already bid goodbye to the team.

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and the remaining members of the coaching staff will come to Dhaka later this month ahead of the two-match Test series at home against New Zealand.