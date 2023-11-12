Tigers’ bleak run ends with defeat

Mitchell Marsh raises his bat after reaching his century on way to scoring an unbeaten 177, which helped Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in Pune yesterday. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh saved their best batting for last but in vain as the Tigers finished their World Cup campaign with an eight-wicket defeat to Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune yesterday.

Despite managing their highest score in this edition, 306 for eight, Bangladesh were unable to pressurise their opponents at any point in the chase.

A brilliant unbeaten century from Mitchell Marsh helped the five-time champions pursue the target with ease, with eight wickets in hand, and also provided a lesson for all the frontline Bangladesh batters who failed to stretch their innings after having managed a decent start.

Like yesterday, Bangladesh could not put up a fight in the six defeats which occurred on the trot, with the humiliating 87-run loss against an associate nation like the Netherlands coming as the lowest point.

Bangladesh won at least three matches in each of the last four ODI World Cups, and only two wins this edition indicate that Bangladesh cricket has made little progress over the last two decades.

From the outset, the Tigers' journey in this edition of the flagship event was riddled with turbulence, controversies, questionable tactics and approaches both on and off the field, making it a tournament to forget.

Despite the gloom, Bangladesh managed to salvage something from the dismal campaign as they remain on the verge of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy as the eighth team in the points table. The Tigers, though, are relying on hosts India beating the Netherlands today so that they maintain the eighth spot.

For Australia, the victory means they ended the group stage with a seventh successive win after their campaign for a record-extending sixth men's World Cup title started with two defeats.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy's 74, his maiden World Cup fifty, was the cornerstone of Bangladesh's innings, which saw all top seven batters score at least 21 runs.

Adam Zampa was the pick of Australia's attack with 2-32 as the leg-spinner became the leading bowler in the tournament with 22 wickets, while Marnus Labuschagne derailed the innings by running out the well-set Najmul Hossain Shanto (45) and Mahmudullah Riyad (32).

In reply, Australia lost Travis Head (10) early in their chase when he played on trying to slog Taskin Ahmed.

Warner plundered runs on an excellent batting pitch before the left-handed opener, following a 52-ball 53, surprisingly chipped Mustafizur Rahman to Shanto at mid-off.

The powerful Marsh, however, pressed on, and there was no looking back for the Aussies against Bangladesh attack which missed captain Shakib Al Hasan due to a broken finger.

Marsh went on to eventually strike his second century of the World Cup to ensure Australia, already guaranteed a last-four clash with South Africa, made light of their target to win with 32 balls remaining.