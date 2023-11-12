Marsh thanks Aussie leaders for allowing him to send off ‘Pop’

Mitchell Marsh hit his second hundred in the ongoing ICC World Cup as Australia ended the group stage with a seventh successive win after two defeats at the start of their quest for a record-extending sixth title.

Marsh's unbeaten 177 helped Australia to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in Pune on Saturday.

The 32-year-old all-rounder expressed his thanks to the leaders of his team with his second World Cup century following a challenging week for his family.

An emotional Mitch Marsh revealed his gratitude to Australia team leaders for permitting him compassionate leave during the mega event, allowing him to send off his beloved 'Pop' following his death last week.

Marsh flew home to be in Perth for his maternal grandfather Ross' final days, missing the Aussies' match against England, before rejoining the team for their final two group matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The allrounder said his match-winning century on Saturday was the first innings of his career his grandpa did not see.

"He was a huge part of my career – he always used to tell me he bowled 150kph. Unfortunately, he didn't give me that gene," the typically disarming Marsh, who shares the middle name Ross with his brother Shaun, told reporters in Pune after the win over Bangladesh.

Marsh watched the funeral on a live stream before Australia trained on Friday in Pune, expressing his appreciation to captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald for being able to return home.

"It's obviously a challenging week for the family," said Marsh. "My Pop was an outstanding man and just a huge cricket supporter and he's watched a lot of cricket over his time.

"It was sad but he lived a beautiful life.

"The fact that Ronnie (McDonald) and Patty allowed me to go back without questioning anything, putting our family first, it meant a lot to me.

"Sitting with my grandma watching the boys wear black armbands (was special), little things that probably a lot of people think that goes unnoticed on TV."

"I felt really cared for and to go back into the World Cup was a big call, but now that we've qualified, it's all worth it," said Marsh.

"I felt really supported from our group, from our family. My Nanna was very vocal about me coming straight back and getting stuck in. My Pop certainly would have been as well.

"That gave me a lot of happiness to come back and do this. I've worked my whole career to be able to play the World Cup so Pop certainly would have understood that."

