Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan gestures as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the rest of the ICC World Cup after suffering an injury on his left index finger in the match against Sri Lanka, informed the BCB.

Shakib, who hit a match-winning 82 off 65 balls against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday, suffered the injury while batting. He was taken for an X-ray after the game and the reports confirmed a fracture, ruling him out of Bangladesh's final match in the tournament against Australia in Pune on 11 November.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint," national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying in a BCB press release.

It would take the all-rounder around three-four weeks to recover, which puts his participation in the home Test series against New Zealand at risk.

The two-match Test series is set to begin on November 28.

Shakib will return home today to begin his rehab, said the release.