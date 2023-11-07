ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 02:43 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 03:35 PM

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan suffered an injury to his left Index finger while batting against Sri Lanka

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup

Star Sports Desk
Tue Nov 7, 2023 02:43 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 03:35 PM
Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan gestures as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the rest of the ICC World Cup after suffering an injury on his left index finger in the match against Sri Lanka, informed the BCB.

Shakib, who hit a match-winning 82 off 65 balls against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday, suffered the injury while batting. He was taken for an X-ray after the game and the reports confirmed a fracture, ruling him out of Bangladesh's final match in the tournament against Australia in Pune on 11 November.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint," national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying in a BCB press release.

It would take the all-rounder around three-four weeks to recover, which puts his participation in the home Test series against New Zealand at risk.

The two-match Test series is set to begin on November 28.

Shakib will return home today to begin his rehab, said the release.

 

Related topic:
cricketICC Cricket World Cup 2023Shakib Al HasanShakib ruled out of World Cupworld cupICC World Cup 2023ICC World Cup Cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh end six-match losing streak with Sri Lanka win

1d ago

Hathurusingha's reluctant acceptance of World Cup failure

1d ago

Bangladesh asked to bowl at Eden

1w ago
Ponting reveals his top three players at World Cup so far

Ponting reveals his top three players at World Cup so far

2d ago

Tigers break losing streak

15h ago
Shakib Al Hasan
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

বিশ্বকাপ থেকে ছিটকে গেলেন সাকিব

শ্রীলঙ্কার বিপক্ষে ঘটনাবহুল ম্যাচ জেতার পরই বাংলাদেশ শুনল খারাপ খবর। অস্ট্রেলিয়ার বিপক্ষে শেষ ম্যাচে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে না সাকিব আল হাসানকে। আঙুলের চোটে ছিটকে গেছেন তিনি। 

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

মালিকপক্ষের প্রস্তাব সাড়ে ১২ হাজার টাকা

২৩ মিনিট আগে
X