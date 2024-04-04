Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Thu Apr 4, 2024 03:11 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 03:24 PM

Cricket

Australia cap off Bangladesh tour with thumping win in final T20I

Star Sports Report 
Thu Apr 4, 2024 03:11 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 03:24 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh women's cricket team dished out another helpless batting effort as they succumbed to a 77-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the third and final T20I of the three-match series in Mirpur on Thursday. 

Chasing a 156-run target, the Tigresses were bundled out for 78, giving the visitors a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series. 

Batting first, Australia managed to post 155, courtesy of a 29-ball 45 from skipper Alyssa Healy and 29-ball 43 from Tahlia McGrath. Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter scalped three wickets for 31 runs for the Tigresses. 

In reply, Bangladesh failed to put up a fight and captain Nigar Sultana Joty's 31-ball 32 was the only highlight of the innings. Aussie pacer Tayla Vlaeminck starred with three wickets, while Georgia Wareham scalped two. 

The visitors also cruised to a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series before the T20Is.    

