Chandika unsure on whether it's Shakib, Mushfiqur and Riyad's last WC

As Bangladesh prepare to face Australia tomorrow in their last World Cup game, questions have started to surface whether this will be the last World Cup appearance for Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim – two of the stalwarts of Bangladesh cricket.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing the last game due to a finger injury, and many have already predicted that the ace all-rounder has played his last World Cup game.

However, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha feels that the three experienced campaigners are still very fit and performing and believes the decision regarding ODI retirement is for the cricketers themselves to make.

"They had a wonderful journey overall; for a cricketer to play four World Cups is very, very unique and then for Bangladesh cricket, I don't know whether they are playing their last one," Hathurusingha said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"So, to be honest, they're still very fit. They're still performing. It's up to them individually to decide that one. So, I can't comment on their last one," added the Lankan.

While it is Shakib and Mushfiqur's fifth World Cup appearance – the most among active cricketers in this World Cup, it is Mahmudullah's fourth appearance in the flagship event.

The Bangladesh coach felt that it will be a change of the guard for Bangladesh cricket if indeed these three cricketers call time on ODI cricket soon.

"To play four World Cups – one guy is five, I think, is it? Mushfiqur and Shakib played five. So, it's wonderful, I mean, anyone playing or start playing cricket and dreaming of playing five. And they have been the best of Bangladesh cricket in the short journey of Bangladesh cricket. If they decide to quit, It's a change of baton kind of thing for Bangladesh cricket," he said.