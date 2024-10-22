We need decent working hours to give better service

We all want our roads to be safe. However, there is an overall anarchy in the sector that acts as a barrier to ensure road safety. We, as drivers, face several challenges in our jobs that ultimately affect our work. Let me first describe how inhuman our working conditions are. Every day, I wake up at 4am, take the wheel at 5am, and return to Sayedabad in Dhaka around 10pm. I can't get home before midnight. So, on average, I have to work 18 hours at a stretch every day. But I am supposed to have some time for rest after eight hours of work, according to standard rules. Working for long hours without rest and sleep, as required by the rules, can, of course, increase the risk of accidents.

I have been working as a driver for the last 30 years and when it comes to my health, I never got any support from the owners or the government. I have to work even if I am sick. I also do not get the government-fixed daily salary which is Tk 1,850. I only get Tk 1,200. Where does the rest of my salary—Tk 650—go? Also, in case of any accidents, we ourselves have to bear the expenses. How can we bear these costs with the meagre salary we get?

Therefore, to ensure road safety, you have to guarantee the transport workers' rights. Why should the transport workers work without appointment letters? Transport workers must get proper appointment letters, which will ensure their job security and other rights such as safety and health rights. While our working conditions may sometimes lead to road crashes, many other factors cause accidents as well.

When we drive on the highway, we often come across some curves/turns, which are accident-prone. Sometimes, taking U-turns is very difficult because trees cover our sight. Often on the highway, we find CNGs, motorcycles and even auto-rickshaws competing with us. These small vehicles often get onto the highway from the link roads without any precaution. Suppose, I am driving at a speed of 70 kilometres per hour and a three-wheeler suddenly comes in front of me, will I be able to stop? It's not possible. I think there should be stricter regulations for three-wheelers on the highways. Also, road marks describing what comes ahead are necessary to drive safely, which are often absent. Vehicles driving on the wrong side is another reason for road crashes. While we have the responsibility to drive safely, the authorities must also ensure that all kinds of vehicles maintain traffic rules. They should identify the accident-prone spots and take appropriate measures.

Abdul Matin Rana is a bus driver.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.