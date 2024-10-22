Views
Md. Shamsul Hoque
Tue Oct 22, 2024 11:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 11:00 AM

Most Viewed

Views

System reforms needed to deal with transport crisis

Md. Shamsul Hoque
Tue Oct 22, 2024 11:00 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 11:00 AM
Visual: Star

The transportation system in Dhaka right now is extremely chaotic. We have witnessed a growing lawlessness in this sector. Take, for example, the issue of battery-run rickshaws. During public movements demanding their regularisation, two groups emerged: those with and those without batteries. The former prime minister issued directives on their use, but those were widely misunderstood. Despite the High Court prohibiting the battery-run rickshaws and the government officially banning them, many people believed the PM had allowed them to operate anywhere. As a result, police refrained from taking action.

This assumption led to an explosion of investors in the battery-run rickshaw business. The profit margins were high, as people demanded quick transportation. This, in turn, led to more vehicles on the roads, creating further disorder. These rickshaws began operating in areas unsuitable for them. To make matters worse, their drivers were untrained, and the vehicles themselves often didn't meet any safety or regulatory standards.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The situation was somewhat manageable at first, but now it has spiralled out of control. The police, facing the risk of backlash, are reluctant to take decisive actions. This is the reality we find ourselves in today.

Road crashes during eid
Read more

Must commuters risk their lives every Eid?

To address this crisis, we need to understand that simply shutting down the inflow of illegal vehicles isn't the answer. A city, much like a river, cannot function properly when overwhelmed beyond its capacity. Dhaka's roads are now flooded with untrained drivers and unlicensed vehicles, leading to a sharp rise in road crashes. If we are serious about making Dhaka a modern city, there is no room for pedal-operated or battery-run rickshaws in a contemporary urban setup. Modern cities rely on mass transportation systems, not on small cars or rickshaws. If we focus on improving our public transport system, such as introducing more double-decker buses, we could eliminate hundreds of smaller vehicles, reducing congestion.

The core problem lies in the fragmented ownership of public transport. We haven't addressed the issue of unregulated vehicles like rickshaws and motorcycles, and we haven't fixed the disjointed ownership of buses and trucks. This fragmented system is not enforceable by the police alone. What we need are system-level reforms.

Managing traffic speed is critical to lower fatalities on the roads in Asia and the Pacific. PHOTO: ADB
Read more

How to lower road travel speed and save lives

To truly solve the transportation crisis and reduce road crashes in Dhaka and the rest of Bangladesh, the most urgent step is to reform the ownership and management system for commercial vehicles. Right now, buses and trucks are operated by multiple small owners, each with their own interests. We need to move towards a company-based management system. A good example of this is the Hatirjheel area, where buses run in an orderly fashion without police intervention. Why? Because a single company manages the operations, ensuring everything runs smoothly.

Read more

The constant terror of road crashes

If we can bring the buses and trucks under company-based management, we will see several improvements. Large companies understand the value of their assets and will not allow untrained drivers to operate their vehicles. They will invest in proper training and safety measures, something individual owners often neglect. Once the system is properly managed, we won't need the police to enforce it. The system will regulate itself. Many successful cities worldwide have restricted the use of small vehicles in favour of promoting mass transportation. This is the direction we must head in if we want to see real improvements in Dhaka.

Dr Md Shamsul Hoque is professor of civil engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.

Related topic:
National Road Safety Dayroad crashtransportationRoad Safety ActPublic transport
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Constable killed as train hits police van in Jamalpur

Constable killed as train hits police van in Jamalpur

10m ago

Witnessing the price hike parody

1y ago
Road safety movement

Road safety movement: Four years on, road fatalities keep rising

2y ago
When will sanity return to our roads?

When will sanity return to our roads?

7m ago
BNP announces 2-day blockade from Nov 5

Buses plying Dhaka roads, but passengers in short supply

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রশিক্ষণে শৃঙ্খলা ভঙ্গ: সারদায় ২৫০ ক্যাডেট এসআইকে অব্যাহতি

রাজশাহীর সারদায় বাংলাদেশ পুলিশের প্রশিক্ষণ কেন্দ্র থেকে তাদের অব্যাহতি দেওয়া হয়।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জামায়াতের নিবন্ধন বাতিলের বিরুদ্ধে আপিল পুনরুজ্জীবিত সুপ্রিম কোর্টে

২৯ মিনিট আগে