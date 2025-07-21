On days like this we look for things to blame, people to accuse. We want to point at something…anything, to hold responsible for the grave tragedy that has befallen us. It is difficult, if not impossible, to remain rational. We refuse to accept that a plane could have crashed into the school just as freakishly even if the school were not on the flightpath.

There is little solace in thinking a fighter jet could still have lost control were it not an ill-fated F7, which has already proven to be prone to mechanical failure. What should not be in doubt, however, is that today's tragedy resulted from a combination of factors that could have been prevented. But those are empty words for the near and dear ones of the children who left us today.

How does a mother grieve her daughter's death? The daughter who lived her mother's dreams; the daughter who would go out there and conquer the world. How does a father find closure? How does he come to terms with the fact that the apple of his eye is no more. Did he ever tell her that he was proud of her? How does he find meaning in life? How do the parents still find the strength to go on. And there are too many of them today.

It feels unfair to tell them to be strong. Because no one is built so strong as to cope with this kind of tragedy and still hold steady. No one should have to bear the loss of their children to begin with. But to lose children in so meaningless a manner would leave any of us shattered.

The strongest of us tell each other let us not mourn a death but celebrate the life. But that is only when people have lived full lives. These school children or even the pilot had barely begun to live. How could we possibly console them, or is that even possible? There is only one thing I can think of.

The streets of heaven are too crowded today.