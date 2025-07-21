A tragedy like this must bring a national reckoning

At least 27 killed in a deadly air force jet crash in Uttara

We are shocked by the horrific tragedy that befell students after a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara within minutes of take-off on Monday afternoon. As of 2pm Tuesday (July 22), at least 27 have been confirmed dead, including the pilot who was steering the jet. Over the years, there have been quite a few tragedies during such training missions by the air force, but this crash is certainly the deadliest. With about 170 suffering burn injuries in its aftermath, many critically, the death toll seems certain to rise in the coming hours.

A tragedy like this demands not only our deepest condolences but also answers and accountability. And the fact that most of the victims are children barely in their teens makes the urgency even more profound. After the crash, our correspondents reported horrifying scenes of panic and devastation both on the spot and at the hospitals, where families were desperately searching for their loved ones. Survivors described moments of sheer terror: flames erupting post-crash, smoke choking the air, and panicked screams echoing down the hallways. According to an eyewitness, the jet first struck the ground floor of a two-storey building where primary-level classes were held, causing the fire to break out and spread quickly. Students and staff were reportedly caught off-guard near the gates as the crash occurred during school dismissal, leaving them exposed to the impact.

Key details are still emerging, however. The authorities have yet to determine the reasons for the crash, so we will have to wait until investigators reveal what really happened. But many have begun to question the rationale for allowing air force training missions so close to residential areas in an overcrowded city which maximises the risk of any crash. In the absence of clear safety buffers, even a minor error or technical failure can lead to catastrophic consequences, as this crash has demonstrated. In a way, it has also renewed concerns over our aviation safety in general amid reports of persistent irregularities, with a recent investigation by the CAAB uncovering numerous anomalies in pilot licensing and training programmes. Dhaka's uncontrolled expansion—bringing flight paths dangerously close to densely populated neighbourhoods—is also something we must critically ponder going forward. For now, however, we hope the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation not just into Monday's crash but also the conditions of all trainer jets and safety protocols of the air force.

A tragedy like this must force a national reckoning. The memory of seeing our children burn and die in such a senseless tragedy will haunt us for a long time. It is, however, heartening to see the frantic rescue and treatment efforts that have since followed, with volunteers and professionals alike giving their all to help the victims. But going forward, we must take all measures necessary to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again.