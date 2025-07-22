15 dead in as many training flight crashes in 2 decades

FILE PHOTO: The wreckage of the crashed training aircraft that killed a trainee pilot in 2015 in Rajshahi. Photo: Star

A series of training flight crashes, both military and civilian, have claimed the lives of at least 15 pilots and civilians over the past two decades, before the F7 jet crash in Dhaka's Uttara yesterday.

According to newspaper reports, multiple incidents involving Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft and flying academy planes have also left dozens injured.

On May 9, 2024, Squadron Leader Asim Jawad died after a YAK130 trainer fighter jet of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram's Patenga.

Arif Ahmed Dipu, an air force wing commander, was killed when his F7 fighter jet crashed in Tangail's Madhupur upazila on November 23, 2018, during a training mission.

On July 1 of that year, two pilots -- Squadron Leader Md Serajul Islam and Squadron Leader Enayet Kabir Polash -- were killed in the crash of a K-8W training aircraft in Jashore Sadar upazila.

On December 17, 2017, two training aircraft -- both YAK130s -- of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar. All four crew members were rescued alive.

Flight Lieutenant Tahmid went missing when his F7 crashed into the Bay of Bengal on June 29, 2015.

On July 14, 2013, a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed at Baralia union in Patiya upazila of Chittagong. Flight Lieutenant Abu Jihad Arafat escaped unhurt.

A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed near Barisal airport and killed two pilots -- Squadron leaders Mahmudul Huq and Ashraf Ibn Ahmed -- on December 20, 2010.

Squadron leader Morshed Hasan died when his F7 aircraft crashed in Ghatail upazila of Tangail on April 8, 2008.

In June 2005, a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a tin-roofed house in Uttara, injuring six people, including two infants.

On February 27, 2003, a BAF training aircraft crashed due to a mechanical fault in Dhaka during take-off from the then Zia International Airport.

A training aircraft crashed at a village in Banskhali upazila of Chittagong on July 30, 2002, leaving its pilot and three civilians killed and 10 injured.

FLYING ACADEMY ACCIDENTS

A trainee pilot died as a training aircraft of a flying institute crashed at Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi on March 31, 2015.

A flight instructor and a trainee pilot escaped with serious injuries after a Cessna 152 of Bangladesh Flying Academy crash-landed and flipped during a training flight at Shah Makhdum Airport on April 13, 2013.

Another training aircraft of Parabat Flying Academy crashed on June 7, 2002 in Uttara, killing its pilot Moklesur Rahman Sakib on the spot.

Earlier, on September 27, 1998, a training plane of Parabat Airlines crashed at Postogola in Dhaka due to a technical fault, leaving its pilot Faria Lara and co-pilot Rafiqul dead.