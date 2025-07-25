Milestone tragedy: 5 bodies identified thru DNA testing

Says CID; 2 slain teachers to get state honour

Five bodies that were charred beyond recognition in the BAF fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College have been identified through DNA testing, the Criminal Investigation Department said yesterday.

The victims were identified as Okia Ferdous Nidhi, Lamia Akter Sonia, Afsana Akter Priya, Raisa Moni, and Mariam Umme Afia.

Nidhi, Raisa, and Mariam were third-grade students, while Lamia and Priya were guardians, the school's head teacher Khadija Azhar told The Daily Star.

Raisa Moni, who suffered 80 percent burns, was initially identified by her father at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) a day after the incident. The DNA tests yesterday confirmed her identity.

Raisa's family was able to complete formalities and bury her after her body was handed over around 11:00pm yesterday.. She was taken back to her ancestral home in Bajra village in Faridpur's Alfadanga upazila.

She is to be laid to rest at the family graveyard this morning after a Namaz-e-Janaza at the Shamsul Ulum Mosque and Madrasa ground.

The five had previously been listed as missing in a list published by Milestone authorities yesterday morning.

Four days after the crash, confusion persists over the death toll.

Around 9:00pm yesterday, the health ministry put the count at 31, including two more students who succumbed to their injuries at the burn institute yesterday.

Of the two, Mahtab Uddin Bhuiyan, 13, a seventh grader with 85 percent burns, died around 1:50pm, while eighth grader Mahia passed away with 50 percent burns around 4:30pm.

In a press release on Tuesday, the ISPR had said the fatalities stood at 31. Around 12:15am on Wednesday, another person undergoing treatment at the burn institute died, prompting media outlets to report the death toll as 32.

According to the health ministry, 51 people, mostly children, remain admitted at three hospitals in the capital.

Meanwhile, six victims are currently at the burn institute in critical condition and receiving specialised care. The cases of 13 others have been categorised as severe, while the rest are in stable condition as of yesterday.

Eight patients are now receiving treatment at the intensive care unit, Prof Nasir Uddin, director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

STATE HONOUR

The interim government has decided to confer state honours on two Milestone teachers who died after reportedly saving several students during the incident.

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the advisory council at the Chief Adviser's Office yesterday morning.

Details on the nature and timing of the honours will be announced soon, the council said.

The slain teachers are Maherin Chowdhury and Masuka Begum.

At the start of the meeting, the council adopted a condolence motion mourning the victims. A minute's silence was observed, followed by prayers for the deceased.

The council also decided to assist the families of the dead and injured. The education ministry has been directed to coordinate with the school on next steps.

Special prayers will be observed across all places of worship on Friday, coordinated by the religious affairs ministry.

MILESTONE'S STATEMENT

Also yesterday, Milestone School and College issued a statement saying three students and two guardians remained missing after the crash.

In the statement, Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam said that between 1:12pm and 1:14pm on Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed during routine training.

As classes ended at 1:00pm, only a few students were waiting for their guardians when the crash occurred.

He added that 18 students, two teachers, and two guardians from the school branch died that day. A total of 51 people were seriously injured, including 40 students, seven teachers, one guardian, one female attendant, and one office assistant.

"On Tuesday [July 22], Milestone formed an internal investigation committee. The school will only provide updates on the deceased, injured, or missing from our institution. This process is ongoing," the statement said.

Two of the injured later died after the statement was issued.

Speaking to The Daily Star in the evening, the principal said, "Now that CID has identified the bodies, we have no missing students or staff members at this point."