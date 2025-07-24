Milestone tragedy: 13 fighting for life in ICUs

57 in hospitals; 13 discharged

The July 21, 2025, tragedy raises the question of why Dhaka’s children must learn beneath the shadow of aging war machines. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

Thirteen people, mostly children, were fighting for their lives in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of hospitals yesterday, three days after a jet crashed into Milestone School & College in Uttara's Diabari.

According to the health ministry, as of 7:15pm yesterday, 57 people remained admitted to five hospitals in the capital. Most of them are children.

Of the total, 45 were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, with eight in critical condition receiving specialised care in the ICU.

The Combined Military Hospital (CMH) was treating nine patients, four of whom were in the ICU. Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital, and Human Aid Research Lab & Hospital each had one patient admitted. The patient at Human Aid was also in the ICU.

The health ministry said 13 patients were discharged yesterday after their condition improved, while one new patient was admitted.

At the burn institute, in addition to those in the ICU, 13 patients were in "severe" condition, and the rest were reported to be in an "intermediate" condition, the ministry added.

Earlier, an interdisciplinary board at the burn institute categorised the patients as critical, severe and intermediate based on the extent of their burns. The meeting was attended by a senior consultant from Singapore General Hospital.

Briefing reporters, Prof Nasir Uddin, director of the institute, said Dr Chong Si Jack, a Singaporean burn specialist familiar with the institute, was assisting in assessing patients and adjusting treatment protocols.

Asked whether any recommendation had been made to send patients abroad, he said no such decision had been made yet.

A regular school day turned into a devastating tragedy on Monday when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI jet, suffering a mid-air mechanical failure, crashed into Milestone School & College. The plane struck the ground floor of a two-storey building on the campus. That section of the building housed classrooms for third and fourth grade students. The room hit by the aircraft was used for class three.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) did not release an updated death toll yesterday. On Tuesday, ISPR had put the toll at 31. With the death of another 9-year-old at the burn institute early yesterday, the number rose to 32.

However, the health ministry yesterday said 29 people had died in the tragedy so far. The ministry yesterday blamed the data mismatch on double count of victims.

Sources said six bodies remained unidentified. So far, only one couple has submitted DNA samples to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to an official at the Dhaka Civil Surgeon Office.

COMMITTEE FORMED

Milestone School & College authorities have formed a six-member committee to determine the exact number of casualties and compile a complete list of the dead, injured, and missing.

"Many students, teachers, staff, and guardians were affected by the incident. Many were injured, and some lost their lives. The committee has been formed to determine the actual number of the dead, injured, and the missing, and to prepare a list with their names and addresses," read a notice signed by Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam.

The committee, led by the principal, has been asked to submit its report within three working days.

Other members include Vice Principal (administration) Md Masud Alam, Headteacher Khadija Azhar, Coordinator Lutfunnesa Lopa, guardian representative Moniruzzaman Molla, and two student representatives.

The formation of the committee came a day after students held a protest demanding that the authorities disclose the actual number of victims.