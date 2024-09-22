The impact of social media addiction on young children

Studies have found that addiction to social media is a major cause of mental health issues in young children in Bangladesh. But according to Tobias Dienlin, assistant professor for interactive communication at the University of Vienna, Austria, there is no precise definition of social media addiction. He, however, suggests that just because no diagnostic system exists, it doesn't mean the phenomenon is not real. According to Dienlin, "excessive social media consumption turns into an addiction where users cannot get around to other important things in their lives, when they had the desire to use social media less but found themselves unable to think about anything else and when they started neglecting real-life social relationships." Observing children around us who are heavily engaged with platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, we can sense that the concerns about excessive social media use are quite close to home.

Several studies conducted before and after Covid-19 have found that social media can have both positive and negative effects on mental health. A concerning finding comes from a 2017 study which found that social media platforms, particularly Instagram, were responsible for increased anxiety, depression, loneliness and feelings of inadequacy among young people. It also found that social medial was more addictive than cigarettes or alcohol. These concerns were mainly raised because these platforms often present an idealised version of life, encouraging constant comparison and competition, which can erode self-esteem and lead to poor mental health outcomes. Some other negative aspects of using social media were found in another study conducted in 2017. The risks identified in this study include depression, anxiety, and suicidal tendency. The study emphasised that cyberbullying and harmful content, exacerbating feelings of isolation and vulnerability, are linked to the prolonged use of social media platforms.

Like young children, adults are also prone to fall victim to excessive social media use. High levels of stress, burnout, and dissatisfaction with life are some of the common problems among adults who frequently use social media. This shared experience across age groups raises a critical question: What is the best way to address these problems?

In identifying a solution to the problem of social media use, it's important to recognise its positive aspects. One key reason for using social media is that children, like adults, often seek online spaces for connection and self-expression. Studies such as "The Fake One is the Real One: Finstas, Authenticity, and Context Collapse in Teen Friend Groups" by Christopher R Darr and Erin F Doss highlight that while entertainment is a part of using social media, it provides a space for authentic self-presentation among close friends. Their use of "finstas" (fake Instagram accounts) demonstrates how teens often seek refuge from the pressures of highly curated public profiles, opting instead for smaller, more intimate groups where they can be themselves.

Some might argue for banning social as a solution to these problem, but children would then resort to creating fake accounts to bypass age restrictions. Moreover, the use of fake accounts would drive children to use these platforms secretly, further limiting parental oversight and increasing the likelihood of unsafe online behaviour. Pew Research found 59 percent of children aged 13 to 17 admitted having created fake accounts to bypass age restrictions. This points to a deeper issue: without addressing the societal and psychological factors that are driving children towards social media, legislative bans are likely to fall short.

In a developing country like Bangladesh, where enforcement is weak due to limited resources, regulating fake accounts would be challenging. Rather than imposing a ban, promoting digital literacy and offering mental health support would be a more effective approach. Digital literacy is crucial, since it teaches children how to use social medial responsibly—by setting boundaries, recognising harmful content, and limiting screen time. Over time, children with digital literacy would be less likely to experience the negative mental health effects associated with social media. Programmes such as Common-Sense Media's digital citizenship initiative provide children with the tools they need to navigate social media safely, without resorting to harmful comparisons or unhealthy consumption patterns.

With regards to mental health issues, it is important to create spaces for children to talk about their online experiences that can foster healthier social media habits. This is importance because teens often seek platforms where they can be vulnerable with their peers, making them susceptible to unrealistic content that dominates much of social media. Having said that, open dialogue between children and their parents, caregivers, and teachers is critical for reducing the stigma around mental health struggles and for offering young people the support they need to engage with social media in a healthy way. Encouraging children to participate in activities like planning trips or other real-life experiences can also help.

Deborrah Childs, chief executive officer of Helping Minds, a provider of mental health education, suggests that it is important for children to navigate the online world safely. They need to understand how to avoid the pressures of comparison and perfection. Childs believes that by fostering environments where children feel safe to be themselves, both online and offline, it is possible to mitigate the mental health risks associated with social media and encourage healthier, more responsible engagement. Finally, the innovative potential to harness technology for the greater good, ensuring it enhances our lives rather than distracts from them, is an important consideration.

Mohammad Zulfikar Ali is a lecturer at Curtin University, Perth, Australia.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

