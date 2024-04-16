The art of sharing on social media

On social media, finding the right balance—sharing enough to maintain connections without compromising one's privacy—is akin to walking a tightrope, requiring both skill and thoughtful consideration. The magnetic pull of social media platforms is undeniable; it dismantles geographical barriers, allowing us to share life's milestones, opinions, and hobbies with a global audience. However, this openness can lead to overexposure, with the consequences ranging from discomfort to privacy breaches, identity theft, financial loss, and emotional distress.

As such, cultivating a security mindset is not optional, but essential. This proactive approach entails constant vigilance and strategic thinking about the what, who, and how of sharing on social media. A foundational aspect of this mindset is familiarising yourself with the ever-evolving privacy policies and settings of social media platforms. Taking control of your privacy settings to dictate who can access your posts and personal information is crucial. Innovations like Facebook and Instagram's customisable sharing options, which allow posts to be visible to select audiences, offer users more control over their online presence. Moreover, each social media platform has its own culture and unwritten rules. What works on X may not resonate on Instagram. LinkedIn demands a professional tone, whereas TikTok embraces creativity and humour. Adapting your sharing strategy to fit each platform not only enhances your engagement but also ensures your content is received in the intended context.

Yet, the cornerstone of a security mindset is mindfulness in terms of sharing. Before posting, it's wise to consider: is this information sensitive? Could it potentially make you or someone else vulnerable? For instance, joyfully announcing your vacation plans on a public platform could signal to potential burglars that your home is ripe for a break-in. A wiser approach involves sharing your travel highlights upon your return, thereby not compromising home security. Similarly, exercising caution and scepticism towards social media quizzes is advisable, as these can be gateways to identity theft. Also, while being tagged in a public post that reveals personal information or location can infringe upon your privacy, managing tagging preferences and reviewing posts before they appear on your timeline can prevent such breaches.

Additionally, digital literacy—understanding how information is shared, stored, and potentially misused on social media—is crucial. As digital citizens, our responsibility extends to being critical consumers of information, questioning the authenticity of the content we encounter and the credibility of its sources. Moreover, as technology is continuing to evolve, staying informed about new tools and features that can enhance our privacy and security is crucial. It is essential to remember that the choice of what, when, and how much to share is deeply personal. What feels right for one person may not suit another. Respecting each other's boundaries and choices is fundamental to the art of sharing on social media.

The intrinsic duality of social media calls for a balanced, mindful approach to its usage. It's all about leveraging the positive aspects of these platforms while being acutely aware of the potential pitfalls. Creating a responsible digital footprint of oneself extends beyond personal vigilance; it encompasses fostering a culture of respect and privacy awareness within one's social circle. Educating friends and family about the importance of privacy settings and the potential consequences of oversharing can strengthen the security mindset. By fostering a culture of thoughtful sharing, we not only protect ourselves but also contribute to a safer, more respectful online community.

Ultimately, our goal is not to retreat from the digital world but to navigate it with an informed, mindful, and balanced approach. Through mindful engagement and a commitment to digital well-being, we can create a digital world that reflects the best of who we are and aspire to be.

BM Zahid ul Haque is a cyber digital transformation strategist. He can be reached at [email protected]

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

