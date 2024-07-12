A system need not be perpetual

Continuing with the existing quota system will not be beneficial for the country; it will break people’s spirits. PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON

Just because the quota system in government service has historically been in place, does not necessarily mean it cannot be discontinued. When the quota system was initially implemented, it was necessary at that time, but I believe it should be removed now. The court should consider what is logical and best for the people. The constitution always advocates for equality of rights, a principle that is universal in most countries. Regarding the promotion of marginalised groups, we can take necessary actions in times of need, which is why the quota system was established initially.

However, just because a system was implemented once, does not mean it must be perpetual. Honouring freedom fighters should not come at the cost of merit. This will not be beneficial for the country. It will break people's spirits.

When we were working on the quota, we requested for a list of freedom fighters, but the list was not properly provided. Since then, the list has been frequently updated. That leads to the question: is the current list complete and valid?

We know that some individuals have forged freedom fighter certificates to claim benefits as descendants of freedom fighters. When hard-working and meritorious people see such individuals getting appointed and receiving benefits and priority over them, it destroys their confidence and leads to the waste of their merit. The government needs to ensure the best service to the people. If the quota system remains forever, we will not get the best people in the government service; sometimes, there may be underqualified people filling positions that are more deserved by meritorious individuals. A person who feels undervalued for their merit will harbour resentment towards the system.

Justice M A Matin is a retired judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.