The sound of resistance: Songs that came out during the student movement

Bangladesh's draconian Digital Security Act (DSA) has stifled creative expression for years now. Speaking out against the now-former government would have almost guaranteed that artists had to find themselves in trouble. However, despite such restrictions, some of our country's talented musicians courageously stood up against the previous regime and violence on peaceful student protestors during the quota reform movement.

Following are some tracks that were released in the past month to fuel the rage and stand in solidarity with students.

Kotha Ko (Shezan)

The first song released about the revolution, Shezan's energetic, blood-boiling hip-hop track denounced the inhumane crackdown on students without holding back. Released on July 16, this rap song primarily drew parallels between the language movement of '52 and the quota reform movement of '24, discussing how the state tried to take away everyone's freedom of expression in both cases to suppress the revolution. As a direct challenge to these oppressive tactics, Shezan asks everyone to "speak up" against the fascist regime in almost every alternating sentence.

Awaaz Utha (Hannan, SnareByt)

Also, a hip-hop track, Hannan's "Awaaz Utha" was, perhaps, the most direct and unapologetic battle cry released during the student-led protests. It starts off with a small excerpt of Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech — the irony of which wasn't lost on anybody. Shortly afterwards, Hannan's spitfire verse kicks in where he courageously calls out the regime's tyranny and tells them that it won't be long before they're toppled from their throne. Throughout the rest of the song, he repeatedly asked all of Bangladesh to raise their voice and point fingers at the murderers without reservation.

Rokto Gorom Matha Thanda (Kaaktaal)

Hardly ever one to miss, Kaaktaal released "Rokto Gorom Matha Thanda" on August 2 as an open letter to those who hide behind the pretence of duty and the lure of greed while perpetrating violence against the future of our nation. The lyrics offer a piercing critique of the corrupt government, compromised law enforcement, and all those who have been complicit in the systemic, widespread violence. Beyond its condemnation of those in power, the track is also a cry to mobilise the masses, urging listeners to overcome the shackles of fear, and stand up for what is right.

Amra Bir (Oni Hasan, Kazi Zohad Yazdani)

Clocking in at three minutes 52 seconds, virtuoso guitarist Oni Hasan's rock n' roll composition roars with a heavy and gnarly guitar riff and consistent growls to feed into the brutality of the song. The lyrics are far more personal than the other songs, reminding every student and protester that we are all "Birs" (courageous heroes) in our own right. It further acknowledges everyone's valiant contributions to freeing the country from the shackles of fascism and urges them to remain unwavering in their efforts.

Ayaan immerses himself in dinosaur comics and poorly-written manga. Recommend your least favourite reads at [email protected]