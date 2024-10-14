Public medical colleges: 86 doctors, 136 students punished since August 5

Over the last two months, at least 86 physicians and 136 medical students at eight public medical colleges and hospitals across the country have faced different punitive actions over various allegations, including "taking a stance against" the quota movement.

Of the 86 physicians, 34 are doctors, 11 teachers and 41 interns, according to the office orders of these institutions.

The actions against them include suspension of internship and academic activities for various periods, expulsion from halls, and even recommendations for cancellation of medical certificates. Some have been declared "persona non grata" on campus for life.

The measures, taken between August 5 and October 2, against the 222 physicians and medical students were based on various allegations by general students from the respective campuses.

The allegations include opposing the quota movement; threatening students and doctors with an intent to sabotage the movement; participating in Awami League politics; and abusing students and doctors physically and mentally during the July uprising.

A number of them also faced actions for alleged extortion on and around campus, violence, drug trade and use, threats on social media, ragging and attacks on interns.

Of the 86 physicians, 36 are from MAG Osmani Medical College in Sylhet, 17 from Sir Salimullah Medical College in Dhaka, 13 from Mymensingh Medical College, 12 from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal, and eight from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College in Faridpur.

Of the 136 medical students, 39 are from M Abdur Rahman Medical College in Dinajpur, 28 from Mymensingh Medical College, 20 from Rajshahi Medical College, 19 from Osmani Medical College, 16 from Rangpur Medical College, 10 from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College, and four from Sir Salimullah Medical College.

The decisions come amid some level of unrest in the health sector after the fall of the Hasina government. After the August 5 political changeover, many heads and top officials of government healthcare facilities resigned or stopped coming to work, ultimately causing sufferings to patients.

The Daily Star has spoken to five directors and principals of as many medical colleges that have taken punitive actions. They said they made the decisions after investigations into the allegations either by the academic council or by the hospital management committee.

"We have taken the measures in response to the allegations of taking a direct stance against anti-discrimination student movement; providing a list of protesting doctors and students to government agencies; and issuing threats," said Dr HM Saiful Islam, director of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College.

At Sir Salimullah Medical College, 13 doctors have been declared "persona non grata" on the campus while four female students have been expelled from the hall, according to an office order dated August 22, signed by hospital Director Brig Gen Md Majharul Islam Khan.

Sher-e-Bangla Medical College has declared six physicians "persona non grata" for lifetime, banning them from the campus on several charges. The authorities also suspended six intern doctors for two years.

Osmani Medical College authorities have punished 55 physicians and medical students. Of them, 10 are doctors, 11 teachers, 15 interns and 19 students.

Six of the 11 teachers have been suspended from all administrative and academic activities. Of the 15 interns, 11 have been suspended for six months to two years.

Asked about the justification of the decision, Osmani Medical College Principal Prof Dr Shishir Ranjan Chakraborty said, ''These students and medical professionals took a stance against the anti-discrimination student movement. Disciplinary actions were taken against them following recommendations by the academic council and investigations into the complaints filed by general students.''

Those who have been punished can appeal the decisions, he added.

At Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College in Faridpur, where eight doctors and 10 students have been penalised, the authorities recommended cancellation of the medical certificates of two doctors. Eight of the 10 students have been expelled from hall. They also cannot take part in academic activities for six months to two years, according to an office order issued on September 2.

"I have been suspended for attending a Chhatra League rally on July 15. That day, no fighting or violence took place. I have been targeted because I supported the Awami League government. Many like me are being victimised for political reasons on flimsy accusations," said Rakibul Hasan, a student of Mymensingh Medical College.

Rakibul is one of the 28 students suspended by the college authorities. Another 13 intern doctors have been expelled from the dormitories, while 11 of them face suspension of their internship for six months to two years.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal, an intern doctor of the medical college said he was suspended for two years and declared persona non grata on the campus for his involvement in Awami League politics.

Asked about the developments, Prof Nazmul Hossain, director general of Health Education, said Bangladesh's health sector experienced bad governance for over 15 years, and many medical teachers and doctors were complicit. This led to a growing anger among the general students at the medical colleges.

"While the streets of Dhaka were stained with the blood of hundreds of young people, some of our teachers and doctors participated in peace rallies, which sparked serious anger among the students," said Prof Nazmul.

There are clear boundaries in government jobs, but these are sometimes crossed due to pressure, temptation, fear, or emotional impulse—none of which is desirable, he said.

"We are trying to solve the issue rationally. In some cases, we've been successful; in other cases, we haven't. But our efforts will continue to restore discipline in medical colleges," he said.

He added that things have returned to normal in most medical colleges although some teachers and students who played questionable roles in the past are still on the campus.

"Those who have committed major wrongs will be punished swiftly, but for those who have made minor ones, let us forgive them."

Public health expert Prof Dr Rashid-E-Mahbub stressed the need for a proper investigation into the allegations against the medical professionals and students.

''We have seen supporters of the previous government are being victimised based on old allegations. The allegations that have been raised in this case appear to be political, not academic. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the college authorities to verify whether these allegations are valid within the college context," said Prof Rashid, also chairman of the National Committee on Health Rights Movement.

''What is the benefit of expelling a student? Instead, they should be given a chance for correction. If there are serious allegations against anyone, the college authorities should file a case," he said.