An open letter on Gaza from scholars, teachers, and researchers in Bangladesh

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by the occupier in seven months, most of whom are women and children. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

As we write this, Israel has embarked on the final phase of its genocidal war in Gaza, bombing Rafah where more than a million Palestinians have been driven by repeated evacuations from the rest of the Gaza Strip. Today, they have nowhere left to go.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by the occupier in seven months, most of whom are women and children. Hundreds of thousands more are injured. More than a million people have lost their homes, and the infrastructure of life has been obliterated by the occupation's indiscriminate bombing. Netanyahu's policy of forced starvation has created a famine in Gaza. International organisations are unable to carry out adequate relief operations in the face of Israeli bombings and Zionist mobs preventing the entry of aid trucks. Genocidal actions are being carried out in the West Bank as well. Entire villages have been literally burned down by Zionist settlers backed by soldiers, bulldozers, and tanks.

The people of Gaza are being ethnically cleansed from their ancestral homelands yet again. Driven out by the ethnic cleansing that we know as the Nakba of 1948, the children of those refugees, their children and their children's children, are today being subjected to a vicious and brutal genocidal campaign.

The Nakba never ended, and the occupation's violence has been relentless in the 75 years since, and yet Israel has somehow managed to craft an image of democracy and rights while maintaining a brutal apartheid system. Today, as the apartheid state reaches its nadir and its inevitable ignominious fate as a pariah state, its actions are being live-streamed onto people's devices.

One of the many heinous war crimes committed by the occupation forces is the crime of scholasticide—the systematic destruction of education infrastructure and personnel. Every university in Gaza has been destroyed by the occupation forces—their libraries, their research, their archives, all reduced to rubble with impunity. Eighty percent of Gaza's schools have been destroyed or damaged. Gaza's Central Archives, housing 150 years of history, have been obliterated. Thousands of students have been murdered, along with teachers, university professors, poets, and artists. Alongside this scholasticide is the systematic decimation of more than 190 heritage sites, 227 mosques, and 3 churches.

This genocidal campaign continues only because the Zionist state receives arms, funding, and diplomatic cover from a handful of Western governments, the United States and Germany in particular.

In the face of a plethora of evidence of war crimes and plausible genocide as per the ICJ ruling, US spokespersons continue to deny any knowledge of war crimes being committed.

Instead of taking immediate steps to stop the war, the US government has taken steps towards criminalising any criticism of Israel. Hundreds of students and faculty have been arrested for speaking out against genocide, many have been brutally assaulted, in flagrant and despicable violation of academic freedom and freedom of speech and assembly.

We, scholars and researchers in Bangladesh, condemn the US government's continued support for Israel's genocidal war; we see through their attempts at gaslighting the world about Israel's actions; we take note of their double standards on democracy and human rights; and we denounce their crackdown on academic freedom and freedom of speech and assembly on university campuses.

We, scholars and researchers in Bangladesh, demand that the US back a full and permanent ceasefire, stop funding and arming Israel, and put a stop to this genocide.

We salute the students of Columbia University in the US, stand in solidarity with the global student movement for Palestine, and demand an immediate end to the persecution of students and faculty protesters.

We call on all universities and institutions of higher education here in Bangladesh and the rest of the subcontinent to sign on to the academic and cultural boycott of Israel.

Free, Free Palestine!

The 126 academics and researchers who signed the letter online are:

1. Hasan Toufiq Imam, Assistant Professor, Institute of Education and Research, University of Chittagong

2. Mojibur Rahman, Associate Professor, IER, University of Dhaka

3. Nagesh Rao, Associate Professor, Department of English and Modern Languages, Independent University Bangladesh (IUB)

4. Laboni Ashrafi, Lecturer, Bangla Language and Literature, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh

5. Meem Arafat Manab, Lecturer, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, BRAC University

6. Samina Luthfa, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Dhaka

7. Niamun Nahar, Assistant Professor, Mass Communication and Journalism, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur

8. Kanak Amirul Islam, Associate Professor, Folklore, University of Rajshahi

9. Nasir Ahmed, Professor, English, Jagannath University

10. Oliur Sun, Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)

11. Habib Zakaria, Professor, Theatre, Rajshahi University

12. Fatema Sultana Suvra, Associate Professor, Anthropology, Jagannath University

13. Md. Shafikul Islam, Assistant Professor, Pharmacy, BSMRSTU

14. Susmita Chakrabarty, Professor, Folklore, Rajshahi University

15. Sanjoy Kumar Sarker, Associate Professor, Department of Bengali, University of Barishal

16. Abdullah Harun Chowdhury, Professor, Environmental Science Discipline, Khulna University

17. Shehreen Ataur Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Jagannath University

18. Mahmudul H Sumon, Professor, Department of Anthropology, Jahangirnagar University

19. Masood Imran Mannu, Professor, Archaeology, Jahangirnagar University

20. Maha Mirza, Part-time faculty, Department of Economics, Jahangirnagar University

21. Sheikh Nahid Neazy, Associate Professor, English, Stamford University Bangladesh

22. A. Al Mamun, Professor, Mass Communication and Journalism, Rajshahi University

23. Mirza Md Adwit Rahman, Assistant Professor, English, Stamford University Bangladesh

24. Fahmidul Haq, Professor (former), Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka

25. Nirnoy Islam, Lecturer, School of General Education, BRAC University

26. Kazi Maruful Islam, Professor, Development Studies, University of Dhaka

27. Robaet Ferdous, Professor, Mass communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka

28. Soumya Sarker, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Jagannath University

29. Md. Sazzad Hossain Zahid, Associate Professor, English, Islamic University, Kushtia, Bangladesh

30. Arafat Rahaman, Assistant Professor, International Relations, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj

31. Dina Siddiqi, Clinical Associate Professor, Liberal Studies, New York University

32. Swadhin Sen, Professor, Archaeology, Jahangirnagar University

33. Adnan Ferdous Ashrafi, Senior Lecturer, CSE, Stamford University Bangladesh

34. Tasneem Siraj Mahboob, Associate Professor, English, University of Dhaka

35. Taiabur Rahman, Professor, Development Studies, University of Dhaka

36. Rushad Faridi, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka

37. Moshahida Sultana, Associate Professor, Accounting and Information Systems, University of Dhaka

38. Anu Muhammad, Retired Professor, Economics, Jahangirnagar University

39. Zobaida Nasreen, Professor, Anthropology, University of Dhaka

40. Md. Maidul Islam, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Chittagong

41. Arifuzzaman Rajib, Associate Professor, Department of EEE, BSMRSTU

42. Unmesh Roy, Assistant Professor, Bangla, University of Barishal

43. Kazi Shusmin Afsana, Associate Professor, Department Of Theatre, University of Rajshahi

44. Kazi Farid, Professor, Rural Sociology, Bangladesh Agricultural University

45. Moiyen Zalal Chowdhury, Assistant Professor, ESS, BRAC University

46. Kabya Krittika, RA cum Lecturer, Center for Archaeological Studies, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh

47. Mahmuda Akand, Professor, Philosophy, Jahangirnagar University

48. Kajalie Shehreen Islam, Associate Professor, Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka

49. Sittul Muna Hassan, Professor, Philosophy, Jagannath University

50. Farha Tanzim Titil, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Islamic University

51. Souvik Reza, Professor, Department of Bangla, University of Rajshahi

52. Ainoon Nahar, Professor, Anthropology, University of Dhaka

53. Ar Raji, Assistant Professor, Communication and Journalism, University of Chittagong

54. Rayhan Rhyne, Professor, Philosophy, Jahangirnagar University

55. Md. Mahadhi Hasan, Assistant Professor, Department of English and Humanities, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh

56. Md. Sadequle Islam, Assistant Professor, English, University of Chittagong

57. Kaiser Haq, Professor, English and Humanities, ULAB

58. Rubana Huq, Vice-Chancellor, Asian University for Women

59. Reng Young Mro, Researcher, Research and Public Campaign, Drik Picture Library Ltd

60. Khadija Mitu, Professor, Anthropology, University of Chittagong

61. Firdous Azim, Professor, English and Humanities, Brac University

62. Atiya Tafannum, Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University

63. Roohi Huda, Assistant Professor, English and Humanities, BRAC University

64. Alamgir Mohammad, Lecturer, English, Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology, Cumilla

65. ASM Amanullah, Professor, Sociology, Dhaka University

66. Sayeed Noman, Assistant Professor, Department of English and Humanities, Brac University

67. Tasmiha Tabassum Sadia, Assistant Professor, International Relations, Bangladesh University of Professionals

68. Golam Sarwar Chowdhury, Professor, English, Notre Dame University Bangladesh

69. Al Mahmud Rumman, Senior Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh

70. Rukhsana R.Chowdhury, Senior Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University

71. Rahnuma Ahmed, Writer and Independent Researcher

72. Saydia Gulrukh, Head of Research and Public Campaign, Drik Picture Library

73. Shamali Shill, Associate Professor, Sociology, Jagannath University

74. G H Habib, Assistant Professor, English, University of Chittagong

75. Sukanta Biswas, Associate Professor, Department of English, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj

76. Asifa Sultana, Professor, English and Humanities, BRAC University

77. Shawkat Hussain, Professor, Department of English, University of Dhaka

78. Shima Datta, Researcher, Women Empowerment, Bangladesh Narimukti Kendra

79. Sarker Hasan Al Zayed, Associate Professor, English and Modern Languages, Independent University Bangladesh

80. Subarna Mazumder, Assistant Professor, Communication and Journalism, University of Chittagong

81. Jahin Kaiissar, Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University

82. Sayema Khatun, Independent Scholar, Anthropology

83. Nafisa Nipun Tanjeem, Associate Professor, Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, Worcester State University, US

84. Marzia Rahman, Assistant Professor, Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka

85. Md Al Amin, Associate Professor, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University

86. Fazila Banu Lily, Assistant Professor, Sociology and Gender Studies, Central Women's University, Dhaka

87. Khandaker Tanvir Murad, Head of Department, Photography, Pathshala South Asian Media Institute

88. Sharmind Neelormi, Professor, Economics, Jahangirnagar University

89. Sowmit Joydip, Assistant Professor, School of General Education, BRAC University, Dhaka

90. Nasrin Khandoker, Postdoctoral Researcher, Criminology and Sociology, University College Cork

91. Shapan Adnan, Visiting Professor, Geography and Environment, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

92. Md Saimum Reza Talukder, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, BRAC University

93. Perween Hasan, Vice-chancellor, Central Women's University, Dhaka

94. Fakrul Alam, Bangabandhu Chair, Professor, History/English, University of Dhaka

95. Moshreka Aditi Huq, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of Chittagong

96. Zakia Sultana Mukta, Assistant Professor, Bangla, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj

97. Ovinu Kibria Islam, Associate Professor, Microbiology, Jashore University of Science and Technology

98. Unmesh Roy, Assistant Professor, Bangla, University of Barishal

99. Azfar Hussain, Summer Distinguished Professor, Department of English and Humanities, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)

100. Taniah Mahmuda Tinni, Lecturer, Environment and Development Studies, United International University

101. Mian Md. Naushaad Kabir, Associate Professor, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka

102. Ribon Khandokar, Associate Professor, Drama and Dramatics, Jahangirnagar University

103. Farjana Siddika, Professor, Bangla, Shahjalal University Of science and Technology

104. Gazi Md Mahbub Murshid, Professor, Bangla, Islamic University, Kushtia

105. Zayeda Sharmin, Professor, Political Studies, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet

106. Sabrina Islam, Lecturer, Department of Environment and Development Studies, United International University

107. Mohammad Muhshin Aziz Khan, Professor, Department of Industrial and Production Engineering, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology

108. Sabeeha Saleque, Senior Lecturer, Department of English and Modern Languages, North South University

109. Md. Nahid Mia, Assistant Professor, Management, National University Bangladesh

110. Seuty Sabur, Associate Professor, Anthropology, BRAC University

111. Abantee Harun, Faculty, General Education Department, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh

112. Kazi Kamrun Nahar Tania, Lecturer, Media Studies and Journalism, United International University

113. Monir Hossain, Lecturer, Department of English, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT)

114. Razia Sultana Khan, Advisor and Professor, Department of English and Modern Languages, Independent University Bangladesh (IUB)

115. Md. Harun-ur -Rashid, Retired Professor, Medicine, SSMC, Mitford, Dhaka.

116. Saleh Hasan Naqib, Professor, Department of Physics, University of Rajshahi

117. Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, Emeritus Professor, English, University of Dhaka

118. Md Ghulam Rabbani, Senior Consultant, Anaesthesiology, Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital

119. Niaz Zaman, Retired Professor, English, University of Dhaka

120. Nova Ahmed, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, North South University

121. Rozyna Begum, Research Student, Institute of Human Rights and Peace Studies, Mahidol University, Thailand

122. Nur E Makbul, Assistant Professor, Communication Arts, The University of Alabama in Huntsville

123. Abdus Sattar, Retired Assistant Professor, Economics, Abul Kalam College, Barishal

124. Ahmed Abid, Assistant Professor, General Education, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)

125. Navine Murshid, Associate Professor, Political Science, Colgate University

126. Syed Nizar, Associate Professor, Philosophy, Jahangirnagar University

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guideline for submission.