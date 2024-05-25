An open letter on Gaza from scholars, teachers, and researchers in Bangladesh
As we write this, Israel has embarked on the final phase of its genocidal war in Gaza, bombing Rafah where more than a million Palestinians have been driven by repeated evacuations from the rest of the Gaza Strip. Today, they have nowhere left to go.
Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by the occupier in seven months, most of whom are women and children. Hundreds of thousands more are injured. More than a million people have lost their homes, and the infrastructure of life has been obliterated by the occupation's indiscriminate bombing. Netanyahu's policy of forced starvation has created a famine in Gaza. International organisations are unable to carry out adequate relief operations in the face of Israeli bombings and Zionist mobs preventing the entry of aid trucks. Genocidal actions are being carried out in the West Bank as well. Entire villages have been literally burned down by Zionist settlers backed by soldiers, bulldozers, and tanks.
The people of Gaza are being ethnically cleansed from their ancestral homelands yet again. Driven out by the ethnic cleansing that we know as the Nakba of 1948, the children of those refugees, their children and their children's children, are today being subjected to a vicious and brutal genocidal campaign.
The Nakba never ended, and the occupation's violence has been relentless in the 75 years since, and yet Israel has somehow managed to craft an image of democracy and rights while maintaining a brutal apartheid system. Today, as the apartheid state reaches its nadir and its inevitable ignominious fate as a pariah state, its actions are being live-streamed onto people's devices.
One of the many heinous war crimes committed by the occupation forces is the crime of scholasticide—the systematic destruction of education infrastructure and personnel. Every university in Gaza has been destroyed by the occupation forces—their libraries, their research, their archives, all reduced to rubble with impunity. Eighty percent of Gaza's schools have been destroyed or damaged. Gaza's Central Archives, housing 150 years of history, have been obliterated. Thousands of students have been murdered, along with teachers, university professors, poets, and artists. Alongside this scholasticide is the systematic decimation of more than 190 heritage sites, 227 mosques, and 3 churches.
This genocidal campaign continues only because the Zionist state receives arms, funding, and diplomatic cover from a handful of Western governments, the United States and Germany in particular.
In the face of a plethora of evidence of war crimes and plausible genocide as per the ICJ ruling, US spokespersons continue to deny any knowledge of war crimes being committed.
Instead of taking immediate steps to stop the war, the US government has taken steps towards criminalising any criticism of Israel. Hundreds of students and faculty have been arrested for speaking out against genocide, many have been brutally assaulted, in flagrant and despicable violation of academic freedom and freedom of speech and assembly.
We, scholars and researchers in Bangladesh, condemn the US government's continued support for Israel's genocidal war; we see through their attempts at gaslighting the world about Israel's actions; we take note of their double standards on democracy and human rights; and we denounce their crackdown on academic freedom and freedom of speech and assembly on university campuses.
We, scholars and researchers in Bangladesh, demand that the US back a full and permanent ceasefire, stop funding and arming Israel, and put a stop to this genocide.
We salute the students of Columbia University in the US, stand in solidarity with the global student movement for Palestine, and demand an immediate end to the persecution of students and faculty protesters.
We call on all universities and institutions of higher education here in Bangladesh and the rest of the subcontinent to sign on to the academic and cultural boycott of Israel.
Free, Free Palestine!
The 126 academics and researchers who signed the letter online are:
1. Hasan Toufiq Imam, Assistant Professor, Institute of Education and Research, University of Chittagong
2. Mojibur Rahman, Associate Professor, IER, University of Dhaka
3. Nagesh Rao, Associate Professor, Department of English and Modern Languages, Independent University Bangladesh (IUB)
4. Laboni Ashrafi, Lecturer, Bangla Language and Literature, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh
5. Meem Arafat Manab, Lecturer, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, BRAC University
6. Samina Luthfa, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Dhaka
7. Niamun Nahar, Assistant Professor, Mass Communication and Journalism, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur
8. Kanak Amirul Islam, Associate Professor, Folklore, University of Rajshahi
9. Nasir Ahmed, Professor, English, Jagannath University
10. Oliur Sun, Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)
11. Habib Zakaria, Professor, Theatre, Rajshahi University
12. Fatema Sultana Suvra, Associate Professor, Anthropology, Jagannath University
13. Md. Shafikul Islam, Assistant Professor, Pharmacy, BSMRSTU
14. Susmita Chakrabarty, Professor, Folklore, Rajshahi University
15. Sanjoy Kumar Sarker, Associate Professor, Department of Bengali, University of Barishal
16. Abdullah Harun Chowdhury, Professor, Environmental Science Discipline, Khulna University
17. Shehreen Ataur Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Jagannath University
18. Mahmudul H Sumon, Professor, Department of Anthropology, Jahangirnagar University
19. Masood Imran Mannu, Professor, Archaeology, Jahangirnagar University
20. Maha Mirza, Part-time faculty, Department of Economics, Jahangirnagar University
21. Sheikh Nahid Neazy, Associate Professor, English, Stamford University Bangladesh
22. A. Al Mamun, Professor, Mass Communication and Journalism, Rajshahi University
23. Mirza Md Adwit Rahman, Assistant Professor, English, Stamford University Bangladesh
24. Fahmidul Haq, Professor (former), Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka
25. Nirnoy Islam, Lecturer, School of General Education, BRAC University
26. Kazi Maruful Islam, Professor, Development Studies, University of Dhaka
27. Robaet Ferdous, Professor, Mass communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka
28. Soumya Sarker, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Jagannath University
29. Md. Sazzad Hossain Zahid, Associate Professor, English, Islamic University, Kushtia, Bangladesh
30. Arafat Rahaman, Assistant Professor, International Relations, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj
31. Dina Siddiqi, Clinical Associate Professor, Liberal Studies, New York University
32. Swadhin Sen, Professor, Archaeology, Jahangirnagar University
33. Adnan Ferdous Ashrafi, Senior Lecturer, CSE, Stamford University Bangladesh
34. Tasneem Siraj Mahboob, Associate Professor, English, University of Dhaka
35. Taiabur Rahman, Professor, Development Studies, University of Dhaka
36. Rushad Faridi, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka
37. Moshahida Sultana, Associate Professor, Accounting and Information Systems, University of Dhaka
38. Anu Muhammad, Retired Professor, Economics, Jahangirnagar University
39. Zobaida Nasreen, Professor, Anthropology, University of Dhaka
40. Md. Maidul Islam, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Chittagong
41. Arifuzzaman Rajib, Associate Professor, Department of EEE, BSMRSTU
42. Unmesh Roy, Assistant Professor, Bangla, University of Barishal
43. Kazi Shusmin Afsana, Associate Professor, Department Of Theatre, University of Rajshahi
44. Kazi Farid, Professor, Rural Sociology, Bangladesh Agricultural University
45. Moiyen Zalal Chowdhury, Assistant Professor, ESS, BRAC University
46. Kabya Krittika, RA cum Lecturer, Center for Archaeological Studies, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh
47. Mahmuda Akand, Professor, Philosophy, Jahangirnagar University
48. Kajalie Shehreen Islam, Associate Professor, Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka
49. Sittul Muna Hassan, Professor, Philosophy, Jagannath University
50. Farha Tanzim Titil, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Islamic University
51. Souvik Reza, Professor, Department of Bangla, University of Rajshahi
52. Ainoon Nahar, Professor, Anthropology, University of Dhaka
53. Ar Raji, Assistant Professor, Communication and Journalism, University of Chittagong
54. Rayhan Rhyne, Professor, Philosophy, Jahangirnagar University
55. Md. Mahadhi Hasan, Assistant Professor, Department of English and Humanities, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh
56. Md. Sadequle Islam, Assistant Professor, English, University of Chittagong
57. Kaiser Haq, Professor, English and Humanities, ULAB
58. Rubana Huq, Vice-Chancellor, Asian University for Women
59. Reng Young Mro, Researcher, Research and Public Campaign, Drik Picture Library Ltd
60. Khadija Mitu, Professor, Anthropology, University of Chittagong
61. Firdous Azim, Professor, English and Humanities, Brac University
62. Atiya Tafannum, Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University
63. Roohi Huda, Assistant Professor, English and Humanities, BRAC University
64. Alamgir Mohammad, Lecturer, English, Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology, Cumilla
65. ASM Amanullah, Professor, Sociology, Dhaka University
66. Sayeed Noman, Assistant Professor, Department of English and Humanities, Brac University
67. Tasmiha Tabassum Sadia, Assistant Professor, International Relations, Bangladesh University of Professionals
68. Golam Sarwar Chowdhury, Professor, English, Notre Dame University Bangladesh
69. Al Mahmud Rumman, Senior Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh
70. Rukhsana R.Chowdhury, Senior Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University
71. Rahnuma Ahmed, Writer and Independent Researcher
72. Saydia Gulrukh, Head of Research and Public Campaign, Drik Picture Library
73. Shamali Shill, Associate Professor, Sociology, Jagannath University
74. G H Habib, Assistant Professor, English, University of Chittagong
75. Sukanta Biswas, Associate Professor, Department of English, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj
76. Asifa Sultana, Professor, English and Humanities, BRAC University
77. Shawkat Hussain, Professor, Department of English, University of Dhaka
78. Shima Datta, Researcher, Women Empowerment, Bangladesh Narimukti Kendra
79. Sarker Hasan Al Zayed, Associate Professor, English and Modern Languages, Independent University Bangladesh
80. Subarna Mazumder, Assistant Professor, Communication and Journalism, University of Chittagong
81. Jahin Kaiissar, Lecturer, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University
82. Sayema Khatun, Independent Scholar, Anthropology
83. Nafisa Nipun Tanjeem, Associate Professor, Department of Interdisciplinary Studies, Worcester State University, US
84. Marzia Rahman, Assistant Professor, Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka
85. Md Al Amin, Associate Professor, Department of English and Humanities, BRAC University
86. Fazila Banu Lily, Assistant Professor, Sociology and Gender Studies, Central Women's University, Dhaka
87. Khandaker Tanvir Murad, Head of Department, Photography, Pathshala South Asian Media Institute
88. Sharmind Neelormi, Professor, Economics, Jahangirnagar University
89. Sowmit Joydip, Assistant Professor, School of General Education, BRAC University, Dhaka
90. Nasrin Khandoker, Postdoctoral Researcher, Criminology and Sociology, University College Cork
91. Shapan Adnan, Visiting Professor, Geography and Environment, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
92. Md Saimum Reza Talukder, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, BRAC University
93. Perween Hasan, Vice-chancellor, Central Women's University, Dhaka
94. Fakrul Alam, Bangabandhu Chair, Professor, History/English, University of Dhaka
95. Moshreka Aditi Huq, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of Chittagong
96. Zakia Sultana Mukta, Assistant Professor, Bangla, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj
97. Ovinu Kibria Islam, Associate Professor, Microbiology, Jashore University of Science and Technology
99. Azfar Hussain, Summer Distinguished Professor, Department of English and Humanities, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)
100. Taniah Mahmuda Tinni, Lecturer, Environment and Development Studies, United International University
101. Mian Md. Naushaad Kabir, Associate Professor, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka
102. Ribon Khandokar, Associate Professor, Drama and Dramatics, Jahangirnagar University
103. Farjana Siddika, Professor, Bangla, Shahjalal University Of science and Technology
104. Gazi Md Mahbub Murshid, Professor, Bangla, Islamic University, Kushtia
105. Zayeda Sharmin, Professor, Political Studies, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet
106. Sabrina Islam, Lecturer, Department of Environment and Development Studies, United International University
107. Mohammad Muhshin Aziz Khan, Professor, Department of Industrial and Production Engineering, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
108. Sabeeha Saleque, Senior Lecturer, Department of English and Modern Languages, North South University
109. Md. Nahid Mia, Assistant Professor, Management, National University Bangladesh
110. Seuty Sabur, Associate Professor, Anthropology, BRAC University
111. Abantee Harun, Faculty, General Education Department, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh
112. Kazi Kamrun Nahar Tania, Lecturer, Media Studies and Journalism, United International University
113. Monir Hossain, Lecturer, Department of English, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT)
114. Razia Sultana Khan, Advisor and Professor, Department of English and Modern Languages, Independent University Bangladesh (IUB)
115. Md. Harun-ur -Rashid, Retired Professor, Medicine, SSMC, Mitford, Dhaka.
116. Saleh Hasan Naqib, Professor, Department of Physics, University of Rajshahi
117. Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, Emeritus Professor, English, University of Dhaka
118. Md Ghulam Rabbani, Senior Consultant, Anaesthesiology, Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital
119. Niaz Zaman, Retired Professor, English, University of Dhaka
120. Nova Ahmed, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, North South University
121. Rozyna Begum, Research Student, Institute of Human Rights and Peace Studies, Mahidol University, Thailand
122. Nur E Makbul, Assistant Professor, Communication Arts, The University of Alabama in Huntsville
123. Abdus Sattar, Retired Assistant Professor, Economics, Abul Kalam College, Barishal
124. Ahmed Abid, Assistant Professor, General Education, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)
125. Navine Murshid, Associate Professor, Political Science, Colgate University
126. Syed Nizar, Associate Professor, Philosophy, Jahangirnagar University
