Cinema Palestine Bangladesh: Film screening in Dhaka amidst global solidarity movement

In a resounding celebration of Palestinian culture and resilience, Cinema Palestine Bangladesh is set to host a diverse array of films from December 1 to December 9. This independently curated film series, held across multiple venues in Dhaka, aims to offer audiences a unique opportunity to engage with the rich cinematic tradition of Palestinian filmmakers and gain insight into the struggles and triumphs of the Palestinian people.

The film series, organised by a team comprising Parsa Sanjana Sajid, Oliur Sun, and Azmain Ishmam, promises to be a platform for viewers to immerse themselves in the narratives of Palestinian liberation. The carefully selected lineup includes feature films, shorts, and documentaries, with each screening accompanied by discussions, director talks, and teach-ins.

All screenings and events are freely accessible to the public, made possible by the support of venue partners who have provided both their spaces and technical assistance free of charge.

In a world marked by urgent calls for justice and resistance against genocide and ethnic cleansing, Cinema Palestine Bangladesh stands in solidarity with the global movement advocating for the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people. The organisers acknowledge the manifold struggles faced by Palestinians and emphasise the importance of affirming their unbending spirits amidst destruction and adversity.

The historical solidarity between Bangladesh and Palestine serves as a backdrop to this film series. The planning and organising began before the latest Israeli onslaught in Gaza, reflecting the enduring connection between the two nations in their respective quests for freedom and liberation. The series hopes to inspire viewers to renew their commitment to these ideals.

The screenings and talks will feature notable Palestinian filmmakers, including Firas Khoury, Susan Youssef, Mohammad Bakri, Dima Srouji, Annemarie Jacir, Emanuele Gerosa, Mohamed Jabaly, Mustapha Abu Ali, and Mohammed Almughanni. The diverse lineup of films covers a range of themes, from the poignant "Jenin, Jenin" (2002) to the critically acclaimed "Wajib" (2017) by Annemarie Jacir.

The series will conclude with the screening of "Shujayya" (2016) by Mohammed Almughanni at Shunno Art Cafe on December 9. For more information, including event timings and venues, enthusiasts can follow Cinema Palestine BD on social media platforms.