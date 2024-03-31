What kind of a hospital is this?

Bagerhat district hospital suffering from crippling staff crisis

Innumerable reports have revealed that our health sector is in trouble with the deficiencies more acute in districts outside Dhaka. Shortages of doctors and other staff members, lack of basic medical equipment, absence of technicians to operate the equipment, lack of hygiene and cleanliness—these are the jarring realities of public hospitals in the country. A recent report by this daily presents a pathetic picture of the 250-bed district hospital in Bagerhat that caters to about 17 lakh people but is running with less than half of its required human resources. The crisis has resulted in many patients being deprived of essential care.

The hospital initially started with 50 beds in 1970 and was expanded to 100 beds in 1997 and 250 beds in 2022. But the infrastructural expansion was not accompanied by the necessary increase in staff capacity. Of the 56 posts for doctors, 30 remain vacant. These include posts for ophthalmology, anaesthesia, surgery and cardiology. In addition, there are vacant posts for nurses and other employees. How can a hospital run with so few doctors and nurses in major departments? How can it maintain basic hygiene, which is crucial to avoid infections, without necessary cleaners?

The hospital, moreover, does not even have CT scan or echocardiogram facilities, or specialist doctors for consultation. Pathology services are not sufficient either. Failing to get medical attention, patients are being forced to go to Khulna or Dhaka for treatment which involves huge costs as well as risks from delayed treatment. It is frightening to think that a district's main hospital is in such dire straits. Unfortunately, similar staff shortages have existed in most public hospitals for years, and this paper has reported extensively on many of them. Even the health complexes in rural areas are not equipped to provide basic services.

Public hospitals are the lifeline for patients with limited incomes. Equipping these life-saving establishments with adequate human resources and equipment must be a top priority. We urge the health ministry to expedite the recruitment of staff in Bagerhat hospital as well as other public hospitals on an urgent basis.