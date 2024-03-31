Editorial
Sun Mar 31, 2024 02:46 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 02:58 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

What kind of a hospital is this?

Bagerhat district hospital suffering from crippling staff crisis
Sun Mar 31, 2024 02:46 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 02:58 PM
VISUAL: STAR

Innumerable reports have revealed that our health sector is in trouble with the deficiencies more acute in districts outside Dhaka. Shortages of doctors and other staff members, lack of basic medical equipment, absence of technicians to operate the equipment, lack of hygiene and cleanliness—these are the jarring realities of public hospitals in the country. A recent report by this daily presents a pathetic picture of the 250-bed district hospital in Bagerhat that caters to about 17 lakh people but is running with less than half of its required human resources. The crisis has resulted in many patients being deprived of essential care.

Read more

An alarming scenario of patient care

The hospital initially started with 50 beds in 1970 and was expanded to 100 beds in 1997 and 250 beds in 2022. But the infrastructural expansion was not accompanied by the necessary increase in staff capacity. Of the 56 posts for doctors, 30 remain vacant. These include posts for ophthalmology, anaesthesia, surgery and cardiology. In addition, there are vacant posts for nurses and other employees. How can a hospital run with so few doctors and nurses in major departments? How can it maintain basic hygiene, which is crucial to avoid infections, without necessary cleaners? 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

OSD 'overdose' is hurting rural patients

The hospital, moreover, does not even have CT scan or echocardiogram facilities, or specialist doctors for consultation. Pathology services are not sufficient either. Failing to get medical attention, patients are being forced to go to Khulna or Dhaka for treatment which involves huge costs as well as risks from delayed treatment. It is frightening to think that a district's main hospital is in such dire straits. Unfortunately, similar staff shortages have existed in most public hospitals for years, and this paper has reported extensively on many of them. Even the health complexes in rural areas are not equipped to provide basic services.

No progress in project on setting up ICUs at district hospitals
Read more

Every district hospital must have an ICU

Public hospitals are the lifeline for patients with limited incomes. Equipping these life-saving establishments with adequate human resources and equipment must be a top priority. We urge the health ministry to expedite the recruitment of staff in Bagerhat hospital as well as other public hospitals on an urgent basis.

Related topic:
Bagerhat district hospitalBangladesh public hospitalsmedical negligence in Bangladesh21% of government doctors made OSDdistrict hospitalsBangladesh public health
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

OSD 'overdose' is hurting rural patients

3w ago
No progress in project on setting up ICUs at district hospitals

Every district hospital must have an ICU

Reducing preterm births is an achievable goal. Why are we failing then?

Vaccine trial raises hope against dengue

Fully equipped ICU left unused in Jamalpur hospital

In a country of few ICUs, why is one left unused in Jamalpur?

আহসানুল ইসলাম টিটু, ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ, পেঁয়াজ আমদানি,
|অর্থনীতি

ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজের প্রথম চালান আসছে আজ রাতে: বাণিজ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী

প্রতি কেজি ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ খুচরা পর্যায়ে ৪০ টাকা দরে বিক্রি হবে বলেও জানান তিনি।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|ছাত্র রাজনীতি ও অন্যান্য

শহীদ মিনারে প্রতিবাদ শেষে বুয়েট ক্যাম্পাসে ছাত্রলীগ

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification