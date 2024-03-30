Bagerhat 250-bed Hospital: Services in jeopardy amid acute manpower shortage

An acute shortage of doctors and staff has left patients at the Bagerhat 250-bed hospital deprived of much needed medical care.

The lone public hospital, that serves 17 lakh people in the district, is currently running with less than half of its required manpower.

The hospital was originally established in 1970 with 50 beds. Later, it was upgraded to 100 beds in 1997 and 250 beds in May of 2022.

Of the 56 posts of doctor at the hospital, 30 are vacant at present, including the posts for assistant director, consultants for ophthalmology, anaesthesia, surgery, and cardiology.

Additionally, 28 out of 109 posts for nurses, and 44 posts of second, third and fourth grade employees remain vacant.

As such, patients are being deprived of the services of essential specialist doctors, diagnosis and medical care. Patients from Bagerhat are often having to travel to Khulna and Dhaka seeking medical treatment, bearing a burden of expenses that many find difficult to afford.

According to hospital sources, 700-1,000 patients are treated daily in its outdoors area, while 300-450 patients are regularly admitted against the 250 available beds.

Amid the shortage of manpower, the doctors and nurses often struggle to serve patients adequately.

The shortage of manpower even left the hospital's maintenance aspects, including cleaning and hygiene, in utter disarray.

"I admitted my father here a week ago. The doctor says all tests are not available here. So, I am taking him home today. If we can arrange the money, I will take him to Khulna for treatment," said Rabiul Islam of Hazrakhali village under Kachua upazila.

Patients Ranu Rani and Masnu Sheikh shared similar experiences.

Waiting at the ticket counter with his ill child on his lap, Ruhul Amin Sheik said, "There are many counters, but tickets are being sold at only two, while the rest are empty, including the one for pregnant women. As such, patients have to wait in long queues before getting admitted."

Serajul Sheikh, an attendant for a patient at the hospital, said the toilets are so dirty that it is difficult to use those, especially for the patients.

"There has not been the desired development in Bagerhat's health sector. The district's main hospital does not even have CT scan or echocardiogram facilities, or specialist doctors for consultation, which tells much about the sorry state of healthcare in the district,'' said Babul Sardar, convener of health sub-committee of Bagerhat Sachetan Nagarik Committee.

"Of the 58 first-grade posts, 32 are vacant at present. There are also some crises regarding pathological services. The number of patients the hospital has to deal with daily is also high. Yet, we are trying our best to serve the patients despite the limitations. The manpower crisis has been reported to the higher authorities," said Dr Asim Kumar Samaddar, superintendent of the hospital.