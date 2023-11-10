Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar rail link to open on Dec 1: minister

Train services on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route will start operation on December 1, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Railway tomorrow.

"An intercity train on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route will start operation on December 1," the minister said while inspecting the preparation at the newly built Cox's Bazar's iconic railway station.

Besides, a mail train service which is now being given on the Chattogram-Dohazari route will be extended up to Cox's Bazar later, he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway has already fixed the timing and fare for the intercity train. The name of the train has not been fixed yet.

The train will take approximately 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach Cox's Bazar from Dhaka with two stops -- Dhaka airport and Chattogram.

The train will leave Dhaka at 10:30pm and will reach Cox's Bazar at 6:40am while it will leave Cox's Bazar at 1:00pm and will reach Dhaka at 9:10pm.

The fare for a non-AC Shovan chair from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar is Tk 345 while the fare for an AC chair on the route is Tk 656.

BR is implementing the Tk 1,852.35 crore project to build the 102km rail line from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar.