From outlaws to flower growers

After spending years in hiding and then in jail, facing the constant threat of torture, Abdur Rahim of Ganna union, Jhenidah Sadar upazila, came back to normal life in 2000. He was a member of the outlawed Biplabi Communist Party (Haque Group). After rehabilitating himself into normal society, he built a life as a flower grower.

"During his involvement, he went into hiding quite often. He could not stay home due to the fear of police arrest. Our family was in big trouble," said Aktarul Islam, one of Abdur Rahim's five sons.

When the government gave amnesty to many outlawed groups in 1999, most of the banned outfit surrendered to the administration. Some of them joined Ansar and various NGOs.

"My father surrendered to the authorities and started farming in 2000. He got the inspiration from a farmer named Baki Billah in Ganna village, which is part of Ganna union," said Aktarul. "My father died in 2010. Since then, five of us brothers have continued with the flower growing profession, and are leading a peaceful life."

Elder brother Nazrul Islam recounts the way he witnessed the area during his youth.

"Our Ganna area was infested with outlaws at that time," he said. "My father got involved when he was inspired by others. It was a massacre at that time. Every other day, outlaws would die in crossfires. Fearing death, my father surrendered and came back to normal life. Now, our lives are peaceful."

Younus Ali, also of Ganna village, said that he joined Purba Banglar Communist Party (PBCP) in 1995. He went to jail several times. Eventually realising the futility of his cause, he started growing flowers from 2000. Now, he is happy with his family.

Abdul Kuddus, of the village Betai in the same union, told this correspondent that in 1995, around two to three hundred people joined outlawed groups like Purba Banglar Communist Party and Haque Group. Of them, 15-20 were killed in crossfires.

"Later, when the government gave them the chance to surrender, they joined in different professions. Some of them came back to farming, and now they are living normal lives," he said.

Former Ganna Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin Malita told The Daily Star, "At that time, around 1995, locals were in a panic due to the free movement of armed and banned outlaws. Now, these outlaws are farming flowers and leading a happy life."

Ganna UP chairman Atikul Islam said, "This union was outlaw-infested, and the general people were panic stricken. We would often found dead bodies lying around. Now they have started growing flowers and become regular citizens."

According to Jhenidah Department of Agriculture Extension sources, 224 hectares of flowers had been cultivated in six upazilas of the district in 2022-23 and 235 hectares in 2023-24. Ganna union accounted for 60 hectares out of this. The farmers mainly cultivate marigold, rose, gerbera and rajanigandha (tuberose).

Nazrul Islam, who is also the General Secretary of Ganna Bazar Flower Growers and Traders Cooperative Society, said, "The district administration has built a flower market where flowers worth Tk 20-25 lakh are sold every day."

Asgar Ali, Deputy Director of Jhenidah DAE said, "Flower farming is increasing at Ganna union at present due to better infrastructures and agricultural marketing. The agricultural marketing department has built a big shade for the purpose of selling flowers. The farmers are getting good profit. We are always there for them whenever they need our advice."