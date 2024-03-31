Khaleda Zia's health deteriorates, taken to hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital as her health deteriorated around midnight.

"Khaleda Zia reached the hospital at 2:55 am," Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, told The Daily Star.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia left her Gulshan residence at 2:30pm by car.

"As her condition deteriorated suddenly, the decision to take Khaleda Zia to the hospital was made on the advice of her medical team members," Shairul said, without providing further details about her health condition.

Around 3:30pm, Prothom Alo quoting Shairul said the BNP leader had been admitted to the hospital.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lungs, heart, and eyes.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on March 13. She returned to her Gulshan residence the next day after undergoing a health check-up.

At that time, her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said the former prime minister would be readmitted to the hospital if necessary.

On Wednesday, the government for the ninth time extended the suspension of the BNP chief's jail sentence for another six months.

It was granted on two conditions -- Khaleda will receive treatment staying at her residence and she cannot go abroad, according to a gazette notification issued by the home ministry.