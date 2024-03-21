Khaleda won’t be allowed to go abroad

Says law ministry, extends suspension of her sentence

The law ministry yesterday refused to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment but recommended extending suspension of her jail sentence by six more months.

"I have given my opinion for extending the suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for six months on two conditions -- she cannot go abroad and that she will receive treatment in Dhaka," Law Minister Anisul Huq told The Daily Star.

He said he has sent back the relevant file to the home ministry for necessary steps in this regard.

The law ministry made the decision after an application was filed.

The government released the BNP chief after suspending her jail sentence as per section 401 (1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC).

Khaleda was freed from jail on March 25, 2020 after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months.

She walked out of prison at a time when the world was hit by the Covid pandemic.

On February 8, 2017, the BNP chief landed in prison after a special court in Dhaka jailed her for five years in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal in the case.

The former prime minister was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment.