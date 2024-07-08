Khaleda admitted to hospital again

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka early today after she fell ill.

Khaleda left her Gulshan residence for the hospital at 4:12am and reached the hospital at 4:45am, said Shamsuddin Didar, an official of the BNP chairperson's press wing.

She was admitted to the hospital immediately after being taken there, said Khaleda's personal physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

Earlier on July 2, the BNP chairperson returned to her residence after receiving treatment, including the implantation of a pacemaker in her chest, for 10 days at Evercare Hospital.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving medical care repeatedly at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda's doctors have been advising to send her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.