Khaleda Zia gets renewed passport

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia received her renewed passport last night.

"Last night, personal secretary of the BNP chairperson, ABM Abdus Sattar, received the passport on her behalf," Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, told The Daily Star today.

All procedures for the renewal of her Machine-Readable Passport (MRP) were completed yesterday.

Khaleda Zia is currently receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who was under house arrest for the last five years, was released yesterday after the president pardoned her punishments, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a people's uprising.