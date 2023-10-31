Politics
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 11:36 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:18 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Commuters suffer due to scarcity of public transport

No long-distance buses left Gabtoli this morning
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 31, 2023 11:36 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:18 PM
Photo: Rashed Shumon

Dhaka city dwellers have been suffering due to transport crisis as BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and a host of other opposition political parties enforced a nationwide three-day rail, road, and waterways blockade from today.

Public transport is plying the roads but the number is very few compared to usual weekdays.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Offices and a number of educational institutions are open, and, taking advantage of the scarcity of public transport, rickshaw-pullers and CNG-run autorickshaws have been charging excess fares .

While visiting Jatrabari, the capital's bustling hub, one of our correspondents saw a subdued atmosphere there.

No processions or picketing in support of the blockade programme have been reported in the area.

Instead, local Awami League activists have congregated at a field to defy the protest programme.

Law enforcement agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance at key points in Jatrabari.

A member of a local police station said, "We have deployed 70 police personnel at Jatrabari intersection alone. We are prepared to address any potentially destructive activities.

"As of 9:30am, we have not seen any processions or picketing in this area," he said.

While talking to one Shamim Ahmed at Jatrabari intersection, he said, "I work at a private bank. I have to go to the office. That's why I left home. But I'm worried about how I will go to Gulshan as I couldn't find any vehicles."

Photo: Rashed Shumon

No long-distance buses have left Gabtoli Bus Terminal since morning due to shortage of passengers.

Usually, 200 to 250 buses leave Gabtoli by 10:00am.

Liton Khan, a toll collector, said it was mandatory for each and every inter-city bus to pay toll before leaving the terminal but till 10:00am, they did not receive a single penny.

Our reporter talked to the ticket counters of Hanif and Shyamoli Paribahan, both the counter said they could not operate buses unless there was a certain number of passengers.

Related topic:
BNP blockadeBNP-Jamaat blockadepublic transport crisisDhaka Commuters suffer in transport shortage
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Two buses torched in Chattogram

Two buses torched in Chattogram

5h ago
AL ‘upbeat’ after BNP’s Saturday ‘setback’

AL ‘upbeat’ after BNP’s Saturday ‘setback’

1d ago
Khaleda Zia

Khaleda gets bail in sedition, 4 other cases

BNP plans tougher anti-govt movement

BNP plans tougher anti-govt movement

1d ago

Three held as BNP men and police clash in Manikganj

4h ago
cec_habib1.jpg
|নির্বাচন

পরিস্থিতি অনুকূলে থাকুক আর না থাকুক, নির্ধারিত সময়েই নির্বাচন: সিইসি

‘পরিবেশ প্রতিকূল হলে নির্বাচন করা হবে না, এই ধরনের কোনো ভুল বোঝাবোঝি যেন জনগণের মধ্যে না থাকে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জাতীয় প্রেসক্লাবের পাশে বাসে আগুন

২২ মিনিট আগে