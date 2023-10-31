Commuters suffer due to scarcity of public transport

No long-distance buses left Gabtoli this morning

Dhaka city dwellers have been suffering due to transport crisis as BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and a host of other opposition political parties enforced a nationwide three-day rail, road, and waterways blockade from today.

Public transport is plying the roads but the number is very few compared to usual weekdays.

Offices and a number of educational institutions are open, and, taking advantage of the scarcity of public transport, rickshaw-pullers and CNG-run autorickshaws have been charging excess fares .

While visiting Jatrabari, the capital's bustling hub, one of our correspondents saw a subdued atmosphere there.

No processions or picketing in support of the blockade programme have been reported in the area.

Instead, local Awami League activists have congregated at a field to defy the protest programme.

Law enforcement agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance at key points in Jatrabari.

A member of a local police station said, "We have deployed 70 police personnel at Jatrabari intersection alone. We are prepared to address any potentially destructive activities.

"As of 9:30am, we have not seen any processions or picketing in this area," he said.

While talking to one Shamim Ahmed at Jatrabari intersection, he said, "I work at a private bank. I have to go to the office. That's why I left home. But I'm worried about how I will go to Gulshan as I couldn't find any vehicles."

Photo: Rashed Shumon

No long-distance buses have left Gabtoli Bus Terminal since morning due to shortage of passengers.

Usually, 200 to 250 buses leave Gabtoli by 10:00am.

Liton Khan, a toll collector, said it was mandatory for each and every inter-city bus to pay toll before leaving the terminal but till 10:00am, they did not receive a single penny.

Our reporter talked to the ticket counters of Hanif and Shyamoli Paribahan, both the counter said they could not operate buses unless there was a certain number of passengers.