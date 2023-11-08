Breaking Political Deadlock: Diplomats keen on finding a peaceful solution

Worried over recent political violence and impasse ahead of the next election, foreign diplomats in Dhaka are approaching the government, ruling Awami League and opposition parties, and urging them to find solutions.

This is more so as many foreign diplomats think the last two elections were mired in irregularities.

The US had already announced visa restrictions related to election irregularities. Though the European countries have not taken such measures, their views often echo those of the US, sources say.

China, Japan, and South Korea are more concerned about the investments here, while India does not want any instability in Bangladesh because of its security concerns, they add.

"All the diplomats want the political deadlock to be over. They want a free and fair election," said a diplomatic source.

The BNP wants the national election under a non-partisan caretaker government. The ruling Awami League says it will be held under the current government.

US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Monday said the US is closely monitoring the electoral environment and "engaging appropriately" with the government, opposition, civil society and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people.

State Department officials repeatedly said they don't support one political party over another. Regarding the issue of caretaker government, the US said it was for Bangladesh to decide.

On Nov 5, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell encouraged all parties to refrain from violence and stressed on finding a peaceful way to a participatory election.

After the meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal on October 31, US Ambassador Peter Haas said he hopes all sides can engage in a dialogue without preconditions for de-escalating tensions and finding a pathway to free, fair and peaceful elections.

Later, he also met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Awami League leader Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

Between October 30 and November 2, UK High Commissioner Sarah Cooke met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and leaders of the AL, BNP and Jatiya Party.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 3.

The government, however, said the election will be participatory if the people participate in it.

BNP leader Rumeen Farhana recently claimed that the role of BNP in the violence is almost zero, and blamed the ruling party and police for it.

She said dialogue cannot happen if the government sticks to the position that the elections will be held under the current government.

JP lawmaker Shamim Haider Patwary said the foreigners want a negotiated inclusive election. If it does not happen, their relations with Bangladesh will be strained. Economic pressure may follow, he said.

"The foreign countries want to see how sincere the government is about the dialogue. If it goes for a one-sided election, the consequences will not be good," he added.

Bangladesh Enterprise Institute President M Humayun Kabir said the country's development has two aspects: domestic efforts and international support. These include Bangladesh's exports, remittance, foreign aid and investment.

"Now we are facing economic problems. Under such circumstances, domestic consensus is very important. If we have divisive politics, we will be in real trouble," he added.