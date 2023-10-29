Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 06:23 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 11:06 PM

BNP man falls to his death fleeing mob in Mohammadpur

BNP man falls to his death
Md Abdur Rashid. Photo: Collected

A man fell to his death from an under-construction building today in the capital's Mohammadpur area while fleeing a mob amid a countrywide hartal enforced by the opposition BNP.

Md Abdur Rashid was the local government affairs secretary of the Adabor ward 30 unit of BNP.

According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified group of people set a Paristhan Paribahan bus on fire around 10:20am in front of Mohammadpur town hall.

No one was injured in the incident, said Inspector Ashraful Islam of Mohammad fire station.

However, shortly after the incident, around ten to twelve individuals were seen chasing a man with sticks, Babul Miah, manager of a public toilet, told The Daily Star.

Fleeing from the chase, the man sought refuge in an under-construction building and fell from the rooftop while trying to jump to another building, Babul said.

When this correspondent visited the spot, the building was found to be locked from the outside, with no occupants residing in the seven-story under-construction structure.

Aminul Haque, member secretary of Dhaka City BNP's north unit, alleged that Awami League leaders and activists threw Rashid from the rooftop of the building. He said Rashid was returning from a hartal rally.

However, Mahfuzul Haque Bhuyan, officer-in-charge of the Mohammadpur Police Station, rejected the claim.

He said Rashid died while trying to jump to a nearby roof of a building.

Mahfuzul said an investigation is on to gather further details regarding the incident.

