AL shifts to polls gear

Two days after the Election Commission announced the election schedule, the Awami League's election preparation goes full-throttle.

At the first meeting of the Election Steering Committee, AL President Sheikh Hasina said her party leaders who now aspire to be members of parliament must support whoever eventually gets the party ticket.

The meeting was held at AL's Dhaka district office in Tejgaon yesterday.

The AL chief also asked her party colleagues to do whatever it takes to improve voter turnout, said sources at the meeting.

Hasina, also the chairman of the committee, asked the leaders to work unitedly and maintain discipline.

The AL formed 15 sub-committees for election preparation and made Kazi Zafar Ullah, a presidium member, the co-chairman of the steering committee.

During the last three general elections, HT Imam, a former bureaucrat, was the co-chairman of the steering committee

Shaikh Hasina will collect her nomination form at the AL headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue this morning and officially launch the sale of nomination papers.

According to party sources, AL's election manifesto is almost finalised.

Sources said the AL will sit with its partners in the 14-party alliance to discuss how many parliament seats the AL allies will get.

A source in the alliance said AL's partners may settle for 18 seats, but demand a lot more in the beginning. Currently, AL allies have eight representatives in the parliament.

Leaders of AL's key alliance Workers Party met AL leaders yesterday and urged the AL to make decisions about the seats as soon as possible.

In her introductory speech, Hasina asked the BNP to apologise to the nation for arson and participate in the election.

"The BNP-Jamaat has committed crimes by killing and injuring people, damaging properties through arson attacks and setting vehicles on fire. We want them to apologise to the nation for their crimes, and then take part in the 12th national parliamentary election," she said.

She also urged all political parties to participate in the national election.

"Everyone should come and participate. The door is open for all."

Hasina also thanked the Election Commission for announcing the election schedule on time despite arson attacks.

She sought people's cooperation so the election could be held in a fair manner.

Voting is a constitutional right of the people, she said, adding that the time has come for election and the people will vote.

"Those who have the courage, will run [for office]. If they have public support, they will get votes. The party elected by the people will form the government."

This election is for ensuring the voting rights of the people and forming a government of their choice.

"Our goal has always been to ensure people's right to vote. The new government will be elected by the people's votes, not by the use of arms, and not in the dark of the night."