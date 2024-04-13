One shot dead in Munshiganj AL infighting

Relatives of Parvez Khan are wailing in Munshiganj. Photo: Collected

A man was shot dead and seven people were injured, including one with bullet wounds, during a clash between two rival groups of Awami League in Munshiganj Sadar upazila this morning.

At least seven to eight houses were vandalised in the clash at Chhota Mollakandi, police said.

Bullet-hit Parvez Khan, 20, died when he was being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Munshiganj General Hospital.

Mohammad Rabi, 19, who was shot during the clash, is undergoing treatment at DMCH.

Officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Aminul Islam said two AL groups -- one led by Mamun and another by his Ahmed – clashed over establishing supremacy in the area.

Two people -- Setara, 50 and Afzal, 40 – were detained in connection with the clash.

Some lethal weapons were recovered from Setara's house, the OC said.