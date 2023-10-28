Action if Jamaat tries to hold rally today: CTTC chief

Jamaat-e-Islami has not been given permission to hold any rally and police will take action as per law if their leaders and activists try to gather anywhere, chief of police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit said today.

"Jamaat has not been allowed for the rally, but if they try to assemble, action will be taken as per law. Adequate police personnel have been deployed," CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman told reporters in response to a question after visiting the capital's Motijheel area this morning.

Earlier, Jamaat leaders said they had taken preparations for a rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel area.

Awami League and BNP will hold rallies in Baitul Mokarram and Nayapaltan areas this afternoon.