Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 26, 2023 03:52 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:29 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Jamaat insists it will hold rally at Shapla Chattar on Oct 28

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 26, 2023 03:52 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 04:29 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami today reiterated that it would hold its rally at Shapla Chattar in the capital's Motijheel area on October 28.

Jamaat has announced the rally to press home its demands, including restoration of the caretaker government.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a virtual press conference this afternoon, Jamaat acting amir Mujibur Rahman asked the party leaders and activists not to be misguided by the "provocative, undemocratic and unconstitutional" directives by the government.

He said this after a DMP official told media that they would not give Jamaat permission to hold rally at any place in Dhaka and will take strong action if the party tries to hold programmes without permission.

On October 23, Jamaat wrote to the DMP commissioner, seeking assistance from the police to hold the programme.

The other demands include release of its Amir Shafiqur Rahman and other alem ulemas, and control of prices of the daily essentials.

Related topic:
political rallies in DhakaBNP's October 28 rallyJamaat rally in Dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BNP rally venue

BNP firm on Nayapaltan as venue for October 28 rally

1d ago
Jamaat’s return to the political scene in Bangladesh

How to explain Jamaat’s return to the political scene?

Holding peaceful rally will be challenging: BNP leaders

2d ago
political rallies in dhaka

AL, BNP rallies: Won't give permission if there aren't enough law enforcers available

BNP's rally

Why would anyone want to repeat December 10?

3d ago
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে