Jamaat insists it will hold rally at Shapla Chattar on Oct 28

Jamaat-e-Islami today reiterated that it would hold its rally at Shapla Chattar in the capital's Motijheel area on October 28.

Jamaat has announced the rally to press home its demands, including restoration of the caretaker government.

In a virtual press conference this afternoon, Jamaat acting amir Mujibur Rahman asked the party leaders and activists not to be misguided by the "provocative, undemocratic and unconstitutional" directives by the government.

He said this after a DMP official told media that they would not give Jamaat permission to hold rally at any place in Dhaka and will take strong action if the party tries to hold programmes without permission.

On October 23, Jamaat wrote to the DMP commissioner, seeking assistance from the police to hold the programme.

The other demands include release of its Amir Shafiqur Rahman and other alem ulemas, and control of prices of the daily essentials.