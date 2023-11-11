5 buses torched in Dhaka

The incidents took place in Arambagh, Gabtoli, Gulistan, Jatrabari, Kafrul

Five buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in the capital's Arambagh, Gabtoli, Gulistan, Jatrabari, and Kafrul areas tonight.

A bus of Projapoti Paribahan was set afire around 11:38pm in Mirpur's Kafrul area, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Photo: Collected

A passenger was injured when an Anabil Paribahan bus was torched in Jatrabari at around 9:27pm.

Jabbar, 35, was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 10:00pm, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

Photo: Collected

Earlier, a Shomoy Niyontron bus was torched in front of Sundarban Square Super Market, Gulistan at around 9:00pm.

Meanwhile, a bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan was torched in front of Notre Dame College in the capital's Arambagh area around 8:20pm and a Gabtoli Express bus in front of Gabtoli Bus Stand around 8:30pm, he added.

Fire engines went to the spot and doused the fires.