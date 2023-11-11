Countrywide blockade
5 buses torched in Dhaka

The incidents took place in Arambagh, Gabtoli, Gulistan, Jatrabari, Kafrul
Photo: Collected

Five buses were set on fire by unidentified criminals in the capital's Arambagh, Gabtoli, Gulistan, Jatrabari, and Kafrul areas tonight.

A bus of Projapoti Paribahan was set afire around 11:38pm in Mirpur's Kafrul area, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Photo: Collected

A passenger was injured when an Anabil Paribahan bus was torched in Jatrabari at around 9:27pm.

Jabbar, 35, was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 10:00pm, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

Photo: Collected

Earlier, a Shomoy Niyontron bus was torched in front of Sundarban Square Super Market, Gulistan at around 9:00pm.

Meanwhile, a bus of Lal Sobuj Paribahan was torched in front of Notre Dame College in the capital's Arambagh area around 8:20pm and a Gabtoli Express bus in front of Gabtoli Bus Stand around 8:30pm, he added.

Fire engines went to the spot and doused the fires.

Bus Fire in Dhaka
