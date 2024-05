Amid the sweltering heat, a man drives his motorcycle with one hand while holding an umbrella over his child with the other. Though as a guardian he is trying to protect the child from the sun, such action could lead to an accident and do much more damage. The photo was taken in the Dhanmondi area yesterday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today issued a countrywide heat alert for 48 hours starting this evening.

In the latest heatwave alert, Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said: "The prevailing heatwave over Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions, and the western parts of Dhaka division may continue for 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today."

Due to increased moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, said the message.