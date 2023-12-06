Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 10:25 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 11:51 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Agrani Bank’s staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 10:25 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 11:51 AM
Photo: Collected

Arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Agrani Bank at Taltala of Dhaka's Khilgaon area this morning on the first day of the 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP and its allies.

The incident took place at 8:30am, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On information, two units of Khilgaon Fire Station reached the spot under police protection and extinguished the fire, he said.

BNP and its allies have called a 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

It is the 10th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties since October 31.

Related topic:
Bus fireBus Fire in Dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bus set on fire in Tejgaon

Bus torched in Tejgaon

3w ago
Double-decker bus torched in Uttara

Double-decker bus torched in Uttara

1w ago

2 buses catch fire in Dhaka

Bus torched in Shanir Akhra

Bus torched in Shanir Akhra

3w ago
2 suffer burns as arsonists set bus on fire in Meradia

2 suffer burns as arsonists set bus on fire in Meradia

|নির্বাচন

মনোনয়নপত্র বাতিল: ১ শতাংশ ভোটারের সমর্থন দেখাতে ব্যর্থ ৩৫০ প্রার্থী

ইসি যে ৭৩১ জন প্রার্থীর মনোনয়নপত্র বাতিল করেছে, তাদের মধ্যে ১০৫ জন ঋণখেলাপি এবং ১৫ জনের ইউটিলিটি বিল বকেয়া আছে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

টানা ৮ বার সেরা করদাতা ১৪ ব্যক্তি ও ১২ প্রতিষ্ঠান

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification