Agrani Bank’s staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon

Arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Agrani Bank at Taltala of Dhaka's Khilgaon area this morning on the first day of the 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP and its allies.

The incident took place at 8:30am, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

On information, two units of Khilgaon Fire Station reached the spot under police protection and extinguished the fire, he said.

BNP and its allies have called a 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

It is the 10th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties since October 31.