Unidentified arsonists set fire to a bus in Dhaka's Shanir Akhra this evening.

They torched a Moumita Paribahan bus around 6:15pm. Two fire engines were trying to douse the blaze, Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told The Daily Star around 6:15pm.

Today is the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties.