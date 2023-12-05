Another bout of 48-hr blockade from tomorrow

The BNP and its allies is set to enforce yet another 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting tomorrow morning to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

It will be the 10th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties since October 31.

The blockade will begin at 6:00am tomorrow and end at 6:00am on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing yesterday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon the country's people and the supporters of BNP and other opposition parties to observe the programme spontaneously to make it a success.

Vehicles of the newspapers or media, ambulances and those transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the blockade.

Earlier on Monday, Rizvi announced the fresh blockade programme which is also meant for mounting pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government and release party leaders and activists, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said other opposition parties, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous movement with BNP, will also observe a similar programme.

Earlier, the BNP and other opposition parties observed blockades in nine phases to press home their demand for the resignation of Awami League government and holding the next election under a non-partisan administration.

They also observed a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal in three phases since October 29.