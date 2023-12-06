3 buses set on fire in Khilgaon

Arsonists set fire to three buses parked at Maniknagar Chowrasta area under Khilgaon Police Station this evening, on the first day of the 48-hour blockade being enforced by BNP and its allies.

Three fire engines doused the fire after unidentified persons torched the buses of Ekushe Express around 4:45pm, Jibon Mia, a leader of Fire Service Control room, told The Daily Star.

Two buses were completely burnt and one was partially damaged by the fire.

No casualties were reported, he said.

Earlier this morning, arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Agrani Bank at Taltala of Dhaka's Khilgaon area this morning.

BNP and its allies have called a 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

It is the 10th round of the blockade programme of the opposition parties since October 31.