‘Wish it lasted a bit longer’

Curtain falls on Ekushey Boi Mela

The love affair with books seemed to continue forever as thousands of booklovers thronged the Ekushey book fair even on the last day of the month-long festivity yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan

A bittersweet farewell unfolded at Suhrawardy Udyan and Bangla Academy yesterday as the curtains fell on the 2024 Amar Ekushey Boi Mela. Hundreds of bookworms thronged the fairgrounds, a sight that has become synonymous with the month of February in Dhaka.

Children, wide-eyed and clutching their parents' hands, browsed colourful stalls alongside university students, couples, and the elderly. The air buzzed with a unique energy, a blend of excitement for new discoveries and a tinge of nostalgia for a tradition cherished for generations.

Considering weekends, the authorities decided to extend the fair for two days till March 2.

Writers, publishers and readers alike paid farewell to the country's largest book fair.

"I'm a bit sad now that the book fair has ended. I wish it lasted a little longer," said Anika Tabassum, a Dhaka University student who went to the book fair with her friends.

They also echoed her.

This year, 3,751 books were published, while last year the number was 3,730.

According to Bangla Academy, books worth over Tk 60 crore was sold, which was Tk 47 crore last year.

A total of 635 publishers participated in the fair this year. The authorities allotted 173 stalls on the academy premises and 764 stalls on the Suhrawardy Udyan premises.

But amidst the celebratory atmosphere, a note of uncertainty lingered.

The government's decision to take over Suhrawardy Udyan for the construction of a "cultural zone" called Sonar Bangla Sangskritik Boloy has cast a shadow on the future of the Boi Mela at Udyan premises. With the hunt for an alternative venue underway, many fear this might be the last time they witness the magic of the fair at its current home.

"Once a venue for such successful events shifts, it rarely comes back to the original place," said Amartya Bashak, a visitor on the last day. "I came here knowing this could be the last Boi Mela at Udyan. I was taking everything in, trying to savour the moment." he added.

Another visitor, a young writer, expressed similar sentiments. "There's a certain charm to browsing for books here, under the open sky. It's hard to imagine the Boi Mela anywhere else."

Writer Imdadul Haq Milan urged the authorities to hold the fair near Bangla Academy premises in case it is not possible to hold it at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Since 2013, the fair has been organised on the premises of Suhrawardy Udyan alongside Bangla Academy.

POETRY MOST PUBLISHED, NOVELS MOST SOLD

Among the books published, the number of poetry books was the highest at over 1,100, according to the Bangla Academy.

This figure follows a consistent pattern, with over 1,500 poetry books published in 2020, around 900 in 2021, over 1,000 in 2022, and around 1,200 in 2023.

However, there is a lack of strong reader engagement with poetry.

Amirul Islam, in charge of Agami Prokashon, said, "Readers mostly bought novels, essays, and historical books on Liberation War this year."

Meanwhile, poetry fans bemoaned a lack of new poets, making it harder to find good collections. "Poetry sales are down overall," said Mollah Mohammad Syed, while browsing poetry books.

"That doesn't mean the importance of poetry has declined. Poems bring out the deepest thoughts and feelings, but not everyone can grasp them," he added.

Sirajul Kabir Chowdhury, managing editor of Anya Prakash, said, "Like every other year, novels are selling the most. Books by renowned writers are selling better than those by new writers."

Arbak Aditto, a poet, said, "People crave poetry. But maybe modern poets aren't connecting with readers."

Meanwhile, books by writer Rudra Goswami -- "Phool Niye Eso", "Tumio Bhalobeso" and "Theko Hridoyei" garnered much attention.

Asked why readers are not buying much poetry books these days, he said modern readers do not have much time in their hand in this fast-paced world. Besides, they have too many options of entertainment. So, new batch of writers need to keep pace with that, and tailor make their poetries based on the demand of young generation readers,

As the sun sets on the 2024 Boi Mela, a wave of goodbyes washed over the fairgrounds. But amidst the goodbyes, there was also a flicker of hope -- a hope that the tradition would continue, albeit in a new setting, and the love for books would endure.