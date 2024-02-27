Culture
Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 27, 2024 09:37 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 11:10 PM

Most Viewed

Culture

Boi Mela extended by 2 days

Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 27, 2024 09:37 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 11:10 PM
Boi Mela extended by 2 days
Photo: Emran Mahfuz/Star

The duration of this year's Amar Ekushey Book Fair has been extended by two days.

The fair will continue till Saturday, with special permission granted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Mohammad Nurul Huda, director general of Bangla Academy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said the premier gave her approval to extend the fair in response to publishers' request.

The fair was supposed to end on Thursday.

The Boi Mela will operate from 11:00am to 9:00pm, following the regular weekend schedule, with the initial two hours dedicated to Shishu Prohor (children's hour).

A formal letter on the time extension will be issued.

Related topic:
Boi Mela 2024Amar Ekushey Book FairBoi Mela extended
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ekushey Boi Mela 2018

Excitement brews at Suhrawardy Udyan

Watch: Paris street temporarily 'renamed' after blogger Avijit

Ekushey Boi Mela: Children's books and what to expect

1d ago
food crisis

PM to open Amar Ekushey Book Fair tomorrow

4w ago

Book fair shut again after brief reopening

দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification