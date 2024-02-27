Boi Mela extended by 2 days

The duration of this year's Amar Ekushey Book Fair has been extended by two days.

The fair will continue till Saturday, with special permission granted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Mohammad Nurul Huda, director general of Bangla Academy.

He said the premier gave her approval to extend the fair in response to publishers' request.

The fair was supposed to end on Thursday.

The Boi Mela will operate from 11:00am to 9:00pm, following the regular weekend schedule, with the initial two hours dedicated to Shishu Prohor (children's hour).

A formal letter on the time extension will be issued.